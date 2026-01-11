Steve The Queen Makes History With Australian Stage Premiere in Brisbane

Brisbane is set to host Australia’s very first stage play, Steve The Queen, about the life of a drag queen, who also happens to be a single father.

Co-created by Brisbane creatives Zachary Lurje and Daniel Gough the show is set to debut this March.

It’s a long time coming for the pair who have been developing their project, Steve The Queen, for several years.

Steve The Queen will be an Australian first

Steve The Queen is set to make its bold stage debut in Brisbane and it is bringing plenty of glitter and heart to the stage.

The play is the first of its kind in Australia, with no story quite like this one ever having been told on an Australian stage before.

What originally began as a television concept, this quirky story later became a short film, which received international attention when it hit the short film circuit, screening at over 30 festivals worldwide and scoring two awards.

Now Zachary Lurje and Daniel Gough are bringing the story to life live on stage.