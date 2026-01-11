Steve The Queen Makes History With Australian Stage Premiere in Brisbane
Brisbane is set to host Australia’s very first stage play, Steve The Queen, about the life of a drag queen, who also happens to be a single father.
Co-created by Brisbane creatives Zachary Lurje and Daniel Gough the show is set to debut this March.
It’s a long time coming for the pair who have been developing their project, Steve The Queen, for several years.
Steve The Queen will be an Australian first
Steve The Queen is set to make its bold stage debut in Brisbane and it is bringing plenty of glitter and heart to the stage.
The play is the first of its kind in Australia, with no story quite like this one ever having been told on an Australian stage before.
What originally began as a television concept, this quirky story later became a short film, which received international attention when it hit the short film circuit, screening at over 30 festivals worldwide and scoring two awards.
Now Zachary Lurje and Daniel Gough are bringing the story to life live on stage.
“Steve is a single dad and full-time drag queen determined to stay centre stage” reads the official synopsis.
“But his tradie son, Davey, is struggling to be seen beneath the sequins — and complicating matters further is Davey’s infatuation with the sexually liberated Lee.”
“Hovering over it all is Steve’s sharp, meddlesome mother-in-law Judy, a living reminder of the family’s unresolved past.”
“Part drag fantasy, part family grind, Steve the Queen is a glamorous whirlwind of sex, effigies, meatless meatballs and a wig named Felicia. Hilarious, tender and unapologetically queer, the play explores authenticity and chosen family — asking whether blood is really thicker than water?”
The production will star Daniel Gough, otherwise known as Quiche Lorraine, in the lead role of Steve. Gough is joined by newcomers Samuel French in the role of Davey and Tayla Rankine as Lee and the cast is rounded out by Kerith Atkinson as Judy.
Lurje and Gough will co-direct the production with production design by Matti Crocker whose previous work includes the likes of Invisible Boys and In Our Blood.
Speaking to The Star Observer Zachary Lurje said they are looking forward to expanding the world they have already created for Steve and his family.
Steve The Queen will debut at PIP Theatre in Brisbane from March 4 – 14, tickets are on sale now.
View this post on Instagram
Leave a Reply