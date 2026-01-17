Secret Daughter Of Freddie Mercury Dies Age 48

A woman who recently revealed herself as allegedly being the secret daughter of Freddie Mercury, has died.

Her family made the announcement in a statement this week revealing she had died following a battle with cancer.

The news comes just under a year since she made her presence known to the world in a new book about the star,

In May 2025 a woman referring only to herself as B revealed herself in a book about the life of Freddie Mercury, Love, Freddie.

The openly bisexual lead singer of Queen had a six year relationship with Mary Austin however despite being engaged the pair never married and never had any children together.

However in the new book it was revealed that B was his daughter, to another woman, with B confirming that Freddie knew of her existence and stayed in contact with her.

“Freddie Mercury was and is my father” she wrote.

“We had a very close and loving relationship from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life” she revealed.

“He adored me and was devoted to me. The circumstances of my birth may seem, by most people’s standards, unusual and even outrageous” she said.

B however was raised out of the public eye by what was assumed to be the rest of her biological family, in her adult life she went on to work as a medical professional.

“For 30 years I had to build my life and family without him and accept that he wouldn’t be there to share the happy moments with us,” she wrote.

“For 30 years, while the rest of the world was reinterpreting Mercury’s life, his music and all that he had been, I needed to have my dad just for me and my family. How could I have spoken before?”

Sadly she was diagnosed with cancer, with her family telling The Daily Mail that she had passed away this week, leaving behind her two sons, who are effectively the grandchildren of Freddie Mercury.

“(She died) peacefully after a long battle with chordoma, a rare spinal cancer, leaving two sons aged 9 and 7,” it was reported by the family.

“B is now with her beloved and loving father in the world of thoughts. Her ashes were scattered to the wind over the Alps.”

It was reported she had been diagnosed with the cancer many years ago and had sought to publish her story in time before she passed, motivating her to reach out to biographer Lesley-Ann Jones to share her story.

Jones also revealed her sadness at the news on Instagram this week.

“Although I had known from day one that she was terminally ill with a rare form of cancer, I was sworn to secrecy. Her mission was to set Freddie’s record straight. I was honoured to help her do that” she wrote.

“Her mission was to set Freddie’s record straight. I was honoured to help her do that” she continued before defending herself and and B from those who doubted her story.

“Are the hearts of the viper-tongued detractors so brittle and congealed that they cannot bring themselves to have compassion and to spare a thought? Shame on them” she wrote.

Jones also made statements to the media, revealing that although B was never mentioned in Mercury’s will, she was suitably setup through a seperate legal arrangement ensuring she was financially stable for the rest of her life.