YungBlud Seen Partying Completely Naked In Sydney Harbour

British Rocker Yungblud is no stranger to attention and he’s gained plenty of it on his current trip to Sydney.

The gender non conforming singer was seen partying on a boat in Sydney harbour this week where he stripped completely naked before diving in the ocean.

He was photographed with friends and local socialites as they all lapped up the sunshine together.

Yungblud bares it all in Sydney Harbour

Given the current temperatures in Australia YungBlud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, took some good local advice and headed for a swim in the harbour after touching down this week.

However he wasn’t going to let clothes get in the way of a good time and of course the Sydney papparazzi were quick to catch the star baring it all in his birthday suit.

Photos of Yungblud quickly appeared online where he was seen walking around naked on the boat, enjoying a drink with friends and sometimes attempting modesty by covering himself with his spare hand.

Some of the famous company he was seen with on the boat included Australian nude artist Dina Broadhurst who was on board with her millionaire boyfriend John Winning.

Yungblud certainly wasn’t upset by the attention of the paparazzi as he took to social media to share an album of photos from the today, including a cheeky snap of his behind and some screenshots of the media coverage of his boat ride.

“Australia I’m back. Sydney I’ll see you tonight. I want you LOUD” he wrote online on Saturday morning.”

Ahead of his appearance in Australia Yungblud had already been interviewed by local news outlets where he spoke of his affection for his loyal cougar fan base down under.

“Australia im here. Tell the cougars I’ll see em Saturday night” he wrote on Instagram this week.

However it may not only be the ladies down under that could get his attention, the singer has previously opened up about his sexuality, confirming that he was sexually fluid and had “fucked everyone under the sun.”

Yungblud is in Australia for the Australian leg of his IDOLS world tour that kicks off on January 10.

Prior to his day in Sydney harbour the singer has already appeared for meet and greets with his fans in Sydney.