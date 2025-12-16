Masc Up: Orville Peck Sizzles In ‘Street Fighter’ Movie Promo

Orville Peck has the girls, gays, and theys all hot under the collar with a new snippet of the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

Last week, the Roses Are Falling singer shared a promo shot from the new live-action flick he’s starring in, where audiences will see him for the first time as the masked, claw-wielding Spanish fighter, Vega.

“While I taste my victory, you will agonise in defeat,” Peck wrote in the caption accompanying a snap of him, shirtless, yet still in a mask, as is his practice.

Debuting in theatres October next year, the film follows estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) in 1993, who are thrown back into a brutal fighting tournament after being recruited by the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang).

Peck was over in Australia for filming earlier this yet, alongside an absolutely stacked cast including Noah Centineo, 50 Cent, and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa.

“He is beauty. He is grace”, the film’s official Instagram account commented, joining similar sentiments from other appreciative followers including a classic, “Finish me”, “Daddy? Sorry! Daddy? Sorry!”, while singer and younger sister, Noah Cyrus just kept it real with, “my panties are on the floor”.

The mask stays on. Unless…?

Breaking into the music scene in 2019, Peck has been expanding his creative repertoire as he gets further into his career, making his Broadway debut in January as Cabaret’s Emcee, alongside Eva Noblezada as Sally Bowles.

“I was a Kit Kat boy, and I played the gorilla,” he told Playbill of a past experience with the show when he was 20. “That’s when I really started to fall in love with the depth of the piece.”

Fans were enthralled when Peck revealed he wouldn’t be wearing incorporating his signature mask as part of the production. If you wanted to see the man behind the mask, you were only getting one opportunity, and that was in the theatre.

“Fulfilling a lifelong dream in this show has been one of the most challenging and proudest moments of my career,” Peck wrote on Instagram when his run wrapped up in July.

“As I head back home to LA I am so overwhelmed with joy and accomplishment. I’m ready to return to my music, my home and new adventures, but I leave a better person because of this. Thank you NYC, thank you Broadway and auf wiedersehen…for now”.