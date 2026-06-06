Mel B Claims The Spice Girls Docuseries Isn’t Going Ahead

The original Scary Spice Mel B has dropped the news that the much anticipated Spice Girls documentary isn’t likely to be going ahead.

Mel B, who seems to be at the centre of Spice Girls news and gossip dropped the news during an interview this week.

But she remained tightlipped on what exactly she did know.

The Spice Girls Documentary may have been scrapped

With 2026 marking thirty years since the Spice Girls first launched into the world, fans have been expecting something special to commemorate the group.

Earlier this year Mel B revealed to Hello magazine that the girls had been approached about the idea of a Netflix documentary on their careers.

“I think we’ve all been asked and were all thinking about it at some point,” she said at the time.

“But it has to be done in the right way, and it has to be honest – and not everybody wants to be honest.”

Around the same time Mel B also revealed the devastating news that there is no chance of a reunion happening for the iconic group.

“I can tell you it’s not happening,” she said.

You can’t be nagging everyone to go on tour if they don’t want to. I laid that to rest when I turned 50.”

With hopes of a reunion dashed fans had hoped the documentary might get off the ground with the streaming giant, offering insight into the past and present lives of the girl group that took over the world.

“Well, I don’t think anything’s happening” Mel B told Good Morning Britain recently.

“I think something was, but I don’t think it’s actually going to be happening now after all, which is a shame” she continued.

When asked by the host about the reasons behind the news, she remained tight lipped “I’ll tell you in the dressing room!” she said.

However fans of Mel B can rest assured it won’t be the last they’ll see of the star, who is not short of television gigs lately.

She has appeared as a judge on The X-Factor, The Voice Kids and The Masked Singer, in Australia, having also appeared in the UK and French versions as a contestant.

Meanwhile overseas she has become well known as one of the judges of America’s Got Talent where she judged from 2013 – 2018 before returning again in 2025.

Most recently she has been announced as one of the cast members for upcoming Squid Games Celebrity season where she will compete against a range of celebrities from around the world.