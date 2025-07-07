Spice Girl Mel B Marries Hair Stylist Rory McPhee In Glamorous Ceremony

Spice Girl, Mel B, known best as Scary Spice in the famous girl group, has tied the knot with celebrity hairstylist Rory McPhee.

The pair wed in a glamorous ceremony over the weekend, however much of the famous girl group were notably absent from the festivities.

Mel B marries in dream wedding

Mel B, who has openly talked about her sexuality, including a five year relationship with a woman, has gushed her love for McPhee ahead of the wedding.

The pair began dating in 2019 before getting engaged three years later.

Despite it being her third wedding, Mel B wasn’t holding back as she dazzled at the celebrations, wearing an ivory custom gown by Josephine Scott, later changing into a dress from designer Justin Alexander for the reception.

Glammed out, wearing designer from head to toe, Mel B’s outfits showed just how luxurious and fantastic a Spice Girl she still is.

However, her outfits weren’t the only showstopper of the wedding.

Mel B married Rory McPhee, 37, at St. Paul’s Cathedral, a privilege usually reserved for the royal family and distinguished honourees.

The world famous pop star was awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), in 2022 for her activism and advocacy work for domestic violence awareness.

“It’s a big deal because when you get married there, not many people are allowed to get married there. You have to be kind of special” Mel B told Mama Mia recently.

Another star studded invitation list, minus some spice

With designer dresses and an exclusive location, both checked off the list, how else could the Spice Girl take it up a notch?

By the invite list, of course. The most notable attendees of the wedding were model Cara Delevingne, Katherine Ryan, Simon Fuller, and Leigh Francis, with Australian comedian Dave Hughes even making an appearance.

Eyes were peeled for members of the famous girl, however only one turned up for the occasion.

Baby Spice, Emma Bunton, attended wearing a pale pink dress and matching hat, paired with a white clutch, finishing her outfit with silver high heels.

Victoria Beckham didn’t attend the wedding. However, she showed her love and support virtually, by posting a photo of the two, with the caption “Sending love to you @officialmelb! @rorymcphee is a very lucky man! Xx.”

Beckham also sent a special gift in her true style, by dressing Mel’s oldest daughter Phoenix Chi for the occasion.

Mel C, Sporty Spice, posted that she was “beyond gutted” to have missed fellow band member’s wedding after also being absent.

Yet, band member Geri Halliwell, Ginger Spice, has not congratulated Mel B, with many suspecting that the pair are still on rocky terms after Mel B disclosed on television that she and Geri had an intimate relationship when the band had just started.

Mel B is planning a second wedding abroad so that the bandmates can attend, which will be “more informal, sexy and beautiful”, according to The Sun.