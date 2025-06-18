Celebrating Pride Month, the National Gallery of Victoria and the Australian Queer Archives come together to present Queer Stories: AQuA x NGV, an afternoon of personal reflections on works in the NGV Collection, and to explore diverse moments in queer history through a series of free talks, tours and discussions.
Queer Reflections
NGV curators Dr Ted Gott andTobias Fulton are joined by leaders within Melbourne’s queer community — to share personal reflections on works in the NGV Collection. Hear from Dr Ted Gott, Tobias Fulton, Coral Guan, Meg Slater, Tiger Salmon andAngela Bailey.
When: 12–3.30pm
Where: Meet at the Information Desk, NGV International.
Melbourne’s Queer History: Walking Tour
Join speakers from AQuA and the NGV for a walking tour of sites of significance from queer history between NGV International and NGV Australia, including the Waterwall itself, the Arts Centre Melbourne and Alexandra Gardens.
When: 2–2.45pm
Where: Meet at the Waterwall, NGV International.
Artist Focus: Gary Lee
Celebrate Larrakia artist, curator, writer and anthropologist Gary Lee‘s work alongside speakers Michael Gentle, curator of Australian and First Nations Art at the NGV, and artist Emil Cañita, whose work has recently been acquired for the NGV collection.
When: 3–3.30pm
Where: Another Other Exhibition Space, Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia
Queer Stories: AQuA x NGV
When: June 21, 2025, 12–3.30pm
Where:
NGV International, 180 St Kilda Road, Melbourne
The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, Federation Square, Flinders Street and Russell Street.
Tickets: Free entry
Accessibility: Both galleries are wheelchair accessible, with accessible bathrooms.
