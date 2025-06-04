Little Triangle: JUDY

June 4, 2025
Little Triangle: JUDY
Image: girl with a red hat via Unsplash

“There’s a little Judy Garland in all of us.” Six performers showcase the wit and wonder of a queer icon, a star of stage and screen, a legend: Judy Garland.

Featuring the talents of Jack Dawson, Prudence Holloway, Kira Leiva, Sebastian Nelson, Addy Robertson and Madeleine Wighton, Judy charts the life of this towering and tragic figure, alongside some of her most beloved classic hits, and hidden gems you won’t know how you missed.

When: June 11 and 13–15, 2025
Where: Hayes Theatre Co, 19 Greenknowe Avenue, Elizabeth Bay
Tickets: $45–$49+ booking fees (companion seats available)
Accessibility: The Hayes Theatre is wheelchair accessible, but has a limited number of accessible seats in the front row of the theatre (A13-A15). Please contact the box office on (02) 8065 7337  or visit the Hayes Theatre Accessibility Page if you have any questions.

