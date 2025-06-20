“It’s big, it’s gay, and it’s coming your way!” it’s the unmissable Big Gay Comedy Night, and best of all, it’s not actually one night, but three, each with their own lineup of hilarious, talented and beloved local comedians. Brought to you by Charlie Lewin and Jenna Suffern, you won’t want to miss a moment- book now!

Subject to change:

Thursday 26 June: Geraldine Hickey, Tina Del Twist, Carmelo Costa, Bea Barbeau-Scurla, Tarsh Jago and Eddie Pattison, hosted by Charlie Lewin

Friday 27 June: Jude Perl, Bianka Ismailovski, Han Arbuthnott, Chris Demos, Maren May and Marlene Diakanua, hosted by Jenna Suffern

Saturday 28 June: Lazy Susan, Jordan Barr, Maddy Weeks, Hunter Smith, Sonia Di Iorio and Pat McCaffrie, hosted by Charlie Lewin

The Big Gay Comedy Night