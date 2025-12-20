Bowen Yang To Exit SNL After Cher and Ariana Grande Special

Bowen Yang is reportedly set to leave the cast of Saturday Night Live this December.

His departure will follow the upcoming special episode hosted by Wicked star Ariana Grande, featuring Cher as the special musical guest.

Yangs mid season departure comes about seven years working on the hit show.

Cher slaps Bowen Yang and Ariana Grande

There’s been a lot of hype for this weekends Saturday Night Live episode with Cher, Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang promoting the episode heavily.

In a recent promo for the episode the three appeared in a skit paying homage to Chers Moonstruck performance.

“Ari, I’m so happy to have you here,” Bowen Yang tells Grande in the promo.

“And I’m so happy to be back” she gushes in return.

“And Cher! Am I dreaming?” Yang squeals as he turns to the star.

In response Cher delivers an iconic double slap to both Grande and Yang as she yells “Snap out of it!”

“Cher just slapped us!” the pair scream in response!

The skit paid homage to Chers Oscar winning performance in the 1987 film Moonstruck, notably the last time Cher appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live was in 1987, a month before the release of Moonstruck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

Bowen Yang to depart SNL mid season

While there’s plenty of anticipation for the upcoming episode, Deadline is reporting that Bowen Yang will not remain with the show following the episode.

The publication has reported that Yang will leave mid season following the episode with Grande and Cher.

His departure will mark the end of seven years on the show after Yang joined SNL as a writer back in 2018.

Yangs decision to leave the hit show is not a complete surprise with the actor previously discussing his thoughts about departing.

“I feel the audience is maybe getting sick of me” he told People in an interview earlier this year.

His time on the show has seen his star on the rise with many of his skits going viral and has seen him secure some major acting credits, including hit queer film Bros and most recently in the Wicked films. He has even secured himself an Emmy nomination for this work on the show.

Yang has yet to comment publicly to confirm his departure from the program and Saturday Night Live representatives have also declined to comment.