Chappell Roan Refuses To Do A Shoey On Australian Tour

Chappell Roan has flat-out refused to partake in an Aussie tradition during her Laneway tour this week.

The Pink Pony Club singer faced pressure from the crowd to do a “shoey” during her Gold Coast show on Friday.

However, she flat-out refused after finally figuring out what it was.

No Shoey For Chappell Roan

The “Shoey” has quickly become a trend that international artists are being requested to partake in when they tour down under, something that Chappell Roan was apparently unaware of.

During her appearance at the Laneway Festival on the Gold Coast this weekend, she was asked by a rowdy crowd to take up the challenge.

However, Chappell wasn’t entirely sure what was being asked of her at first.

“Oh, oh, oh, OH. That’s what you’re saying” she said to the audience as she finally managed to understand the very unique Australian request.

“Drink a beer out of the shoe?” she asked for clarification as the audience of over 35,000 people cheered in approval.

“No. No, no, no, no,” she said, making herself very, very clear that she would not be participating.

Instead, she announced she wanted to talk about something much more important.

“I want to talk about being gay” she said, a response that the audience was equally keen on hearing about.

Other artists encouraged to take part in the Aussie tradition have included Harry Styles, who happily took up the offer as well as Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Benson Boone and Luke Bryan.

However Kacey Musgrave had a similar reaction to Roan responding with “That’s disgusting. I’m not f**king drinking out of your shoe!”

Chappell Roan is headlining the Laneway festival for two weeks including dates across New Zealand and Australia.

After kick starting the tour in New Zealand she performed on the Gold Coast and Sydney this weekend and will continue to Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth this Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Ahead of the tour Chappell announced that her nonprofit organisation, the Midwest Princess Project will be receiving contributions from each Laneway ticket to go towards local LGBTQ+ organisations.