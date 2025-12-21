Marvel Stadium Memorialises Lady Gaga Following Mayhem Ball

Lady Gaga has well and truly left her mark in Australia, now one iconic location from her tour is set to remember her for years to come.

Marvel Stadium in Melbourne have revealed a stunning mural honouring the star inside the stadium.

It follows her sold out shows in December that drew praise from fans and critics alike.

Lady Gaga mural painted at Marvel Stadium

Over 60,000 people turned out to see Lady Gaga at Marvel Stadium, their first chance in eleven years to see the pop goddess and she delivered an unforgettable experience.

So much so that the stadium doesn’t want future attendees at the stadium to forget anytime soon.

Taking to Instagram they unveiled the latest mural they have added to the stadium to immortalise the singer and her Mayhem Ball.

“𝑾𝒆 𝒍𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒑𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒖𝒔𝒆” they wrote on the official Instagram for the stadium.

“Lady Gaga is now permanently captured on the walls of Marvel Stadium, celebrating two unforgettable nights where Little Monsters made history.”

“Located at Gate 9, Level 1” they advised fans wanting to see the memorial piece of artwork.

Marvel Stadium was the first of her Australia shows for the Abracadabra singer, who performed two more sell out shows in Sydney and a one night only show at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Despite technical difficulties in Brisbane that delayed gates opening and caused huge lines for fans waiting to get in, the Brisbane leg of the tour still delivered a roaring success for the star before she farewelled Australia at her last two shows in Sydney.

Following her shows in Sydney Lady Gaga is now on a break as she prepares to tour Japan in January before finishing the final leg of her tour in April 2026.