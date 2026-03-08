Delta’s Eurovision Song Is Already Making Waves Down Under

With Eurovision fast approaching Aussie princess Delta Goodrem has been revealed as the Australian representative for the 2026 competition.

Fans have praised the Born To Try singer as the perfect entry for the upcoming competition.

Judging by the songs performance, she could be in with a red hot chance.

Can Delta secure Australia the Eurovision crown?

While it has only been a week since Delta’s Eurovision announcement it seems that Australia is on board with her latest offering.

Eclipse has delivered a camp and theatric hit that leans into Delta’s powerful vocals and with the right staging is likely to launch with a bang when it hits the stage in Vienna this May.

Youtube stats have already seen the song hit over 500,000 views on the official Eurovision channel since launching last week with praise coming in thick in the comments, not to mention a solid 200,000 views on her own channel.

Meanwhile over on Spotify Delta has racked up over 230,000 streams with the new song already.

While she’s not smashing the kind of Spotify records that Go-Jo achieved with his 2025 entry Milkshake Man, she’s still making a solid impact.

Eclipse has already entered the the ARIA Australian Singles Charts at number 13, whilst they sit beside the main ARIA Singles charts, it marks the first entry into the charts for Delta since 2020.

However we haven’t seen our Eurovision entries hit the ARIA charts since 2023 when Voyager’s entry Promise peaked at number 8 on the ARIA Digital chart.

Delta has trended well on the Youtube daily charts, however on the Itunes sales charts things are looking great for her as well.

It seems Aussies are happy to pay for the pleasure of listening to Eclipse with Delta hitting Number one on the Australian iTunes chart where it sells at $2.19.

This makes her only the third Aussie Eurovision artist to top the Itunes charts, following on from Sound of Silence by Dami Im and We Got Love by Jessica Mauboy.

Delta will be hoping to make her mark when she hits the stage and surpass the unexpected result of 2025 which saw Go-Jo knocked out in the semi-finals of the competition.

The 2026 Eurovision competition kicks off on May 12 in Vienna with the grand final on May 16.