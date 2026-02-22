Iconic Pop Group Bardot Have Reunited After 24 Years

This weekend saw the reunion that had our collective queer youth squealing as Bardot reunited for the first time in 24 years.

The iconic Aussie girl group hit the stage at Sydney’s Mighty Hoopla Festival to give us our nostalgic fix.

However, sadly they were missing one key member.

Bardot reunite, minus Sophie Monk

Four of the five Bardot band members, Belinda Chapple, Katie Underwood, Tiffani Wood and Sally Polihronas reinvigorated our love for early 2000’s pop once again this week.

After twenty four years and multiple attempts at a reunion, it finally happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bardot Collection (@bardotcollection)

The Mighty Hoopla Festival, known as London, and Europe’s largest LGBTQ+ music festival hosted the reunion in Sydney this weekend. The festival organisers are no strangers to reuniting some of our favourite girl groups of years gone by having previously hosted performance by pop legends All Saints, The Sugarbabes and many more.

With a set of just ten minutes on stage the iconic girl group still managed to dazzle with fans thrilled to see them return.

Bardot being allocated 10 minutes at Mighty Hoopla is a crime!!!!! — ʟʏɴᴅz ᴏʟꜱᴏɴ (@Lyndzzz) February 16, 2026

“Thank you to Mighty Hoopla for making this possible for us, and for you” the newly reunited Bardot cheered as they took to the stage.

The performance brought out the nostalgia with fans online ready to see more.

Bardot reuniting at Mighty Hoopla Sydney. Dreams do come true. pic.twitter.com/HsGG1kH4VR — ʟʏɴᴅz ᴏʟꜱᴏɴ (@Lyndzzz) February 4, 2026

BE STILL MY MILLENNIAL HEART. Bardot just reunited for one day at Mighty Hoopla + the FOMO is DEBILITATING. For those who experienced their meteoric rise in 2000..it was like our very own home-grown Aussie Spice Girls 😭 ~ NATIONAL TOUR WHEN 🪩🪩🪩 | https://t.co/PiLvWVarqQ pic.twitter.com/bOdzaAVCXw — nordacious (@nordacious) February 21, 2026

Tiffani Wood took to Instagram with a passionate post thanking all those involved that made the reunion happen.

“It’s nearly 24 hours since these girls and I – collectively known as BARDOT – lived out a dream” she explained.

“For me it was a life long dream that ended 23 years ago and since that day where I cried my eyes out on our final Channel V performance knowing it was ending to now feeling like we just picked up where we left off and have ignited a fire that was buried for so long.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffani Wood (@tiffaniwood.official)

Bardot shot to fame in 2000 in the very first season of the hit talent show Popstars.

The show catapulted the girls to national stardom overnight with Aussie audiences unable to get enough of the group. Their debut single and album rocketed to the top of the charts with the group going on to release six top 20 singles together.

Their very first single Poison arguably still remains deeply etched in the minds of anyone who grew up in the early 2000’s with its sexy, camp and iconic music video something for this history books.

Sadly the group split in 2002 with Sophie Monk later going on to attempt her own solo career.

In her book The Girl in the Band Belinda Chapple revealed Monks plans for a solo career were at the centre of the groups breakup, which Monk has since clarified as untrue.

The girls have all gone on to have varying careers since the split, with Sophie Monk ending up with an extensive radio and television hosting career after her solo musical career failed to gain traction.

Katie Underwood, who later came out as bisexual, went on to have several musical collaborations with Disco Montego and more, including a mini reunion with Tiffani and Belinda in 2020 known as Ka’Bel.

Tiffani Wood has settled into a life as dance teacher and mother of five on the Gold Coast and made her return to television in 2024 on The Summit.

Belinda Chapple also went on to pursue her own solo work following the split before moving overseas where she pursued a variety of creative roles including launching her own interior design business, House of Chapple. Her book The Girl in the Band, was later adapted into the fictional television series Paper Dollsin 2023.

Sally Polihronas has had one of the quieter careers of the girls now running her own business that helps “soulful creatives align their energy, step into self-leadership, and create work that matters.”