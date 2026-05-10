Delta Goodrem Stuns In Official Eurovision Rehearsal Video

As the Eurovision semi-finals approach this week the first official rehearsal videos have been released.

Australia’s 2026 entrant Delta Goodrem has taken to the stage with a stunning performance of her song Eclipse.

And judging by early reactions online she could be in with a chance

Our first look at Delta’s Eurovision performance

Delta Goodrem has already made waves with her Eurovision entry with fan responses to her song Eclipse already pushing her up the charts

Youtube stats saw the song hit over 500,000 views on the official Eurovision channel within a week with praise coming in thick in the comments, not to mention a solid 200,000 views on her own channel in the same time.

Coupled with her Spotify stats and her place on the ARIA charts it’s clear fans are listening.

Overnight the official Eurovision account revealed a dazzling Delta Goodrem on the Eurovision stage.

Draped in gold, sequins and lace Delta has opted for a “stand and deliver” performance, keeping it simple as she stands on stage with a smoke machine in full effect.

Although it’s only a short clip fans have flocked to praise the Aussie singer.

Of the ten clips released so far Delta is one of only the entries to receive over 40,000 likes so far, alongside France and Italy, who are sitting close to 50,000 likes.

By comparison most of the other entries are only sitting at just over 10,000 likes each, placing Delta in a pretty positive position with the global audience.

Delta will be hoping to make her mark when she hits the stage and surpass the unexpected result of 2025 which saw Go-Jo knocked out in the semi-finals of the competition.

The 2026 Eurovision competition kicks off on May 12 in Vienna with the grand final on May 16.

Australia will compete in the second Semi-Final of the Eurovision Song Contest live on May 14.

Watch Delta’s rehearsal performance below.