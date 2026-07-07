Fresh Off The Eurovision Stage, Delta Goodrem Announces Special One-Night-Only Show

Fresh off representing Australia on one of the world’s biggest stages, Delta Goodrem has announced she’s coming home for a special one-night-only Sydney show.

Following her Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final performance in Vienna, where she represented Australia with her single Eclipse, the beloved singer-songwriter has announced that sh’s returning to Sydney for an intimate one-night-only performance at Sydney’s Liberty Hall on Tuesday 14 July, called PURE: Prelude.

The special homecoming concert will offer fans a much smaller and more personal experience than Goodrem’s usual arena-sized shows, bringing audiences closer to the next chapter of her career after a massive few months overseas.

“After an unforgettable European adventure, I couldn’t think of a better way to have a home coming celebration than by an intimate Sydney show,” Goodrem said.

“One city, one night, one room. PURE: Prelude. I can’t wait to celebrate together.”

The announcement follows Goodrem’s sold-out UK and European tour, which kicked off after her Eurovision appearance in May.

The singer has also recently released Hologram, the second taste of her upcoming album Pure. The new music marks the beginning of a fresh era for Goodrem, following her signing with Universal Music through Better Now Records/Electrola.

Both Hologram and Eclipse offer fans an early glimpse into the sound of the upcoming record.

Later this year, Goodrem will also return to television screens as a contestant on the UK’s hugely popular Strictly Come Dancing.

Since bursting onto the music scene with her 2003 debut album Innocent Eyes, Goodrem has become one of Australia’s most successful artists, and a wildly beloved local queer icon. Across her career, Goodrem has sold more than nine million albums worldwide, and achieved five number one albums and nine number one singles.

General tickets for PURE: Prelude go on sale today — you can find more details here: https://moshtix.com.au/v2/event/delta-goodrem/197318