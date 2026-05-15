Delta Goodrem Snags Australia’s Place In Eurovision Grand Final

Delta Goodrem has secured Australia’s place in the Eurovision grand final with a show stopping, crystal-laden performance at the competition in Vienna this morning.

The long-time pop princess dazzled in front of a 16,000-strong crowd- as well as an estimated television audience of almost 40 million- with her song Eclipse, delivering the final verse from an elevated pedestal stage built into the piano, as a golden sun burst behind her.

Released in March, the power ballad reached number one on the Australian AIR Indepenent Singles Chart, with Goodrem an early favourite in the competition.

“Performing on the Eurovision stage is something I feel so deeply in my heart, carrying Australia with me in every note and every moment,” Goodrem said.

“I wanted the staging to move like the universe itself, embracing light and shade, softness and strength.

“It was also incredibly important to me to wear the vision of Australian designers, while weaving in the beauty and elegance of our host city, Vienna.”

She joins ten other contenders for the finals this Sunday, facing off against Belgium, Greece, Finland, Israel, Sweden, Moldova, Serbia, Poland, Croatia and Lithuania, and four of the competition’s “Big Five”: France, Italy, Germany and the UK representing the biggest members of the European Broadcasting Union, and host country Australia, who all automatically qualify for the final.

Contentious competitor

Spain, the final member of the Big Five, has joined Ireland, Iceland, Slovenia and the Netherlands in a boycott of this year’s competition over Israel’s continued participation in Eurovision, despite calls to bar them on the basis of their continued attacks on civilians in Palestine.

Following his win last year, Austrian representative JJ spoke out against Israel’s inclusion, telling a Spanish newspaper, “It’s very disappointing to see Israel still participating in the competition.

“I would like Eurovision to be held in [Austria’s capital city] Vienna next year, without Israel,” he said. “But the ball is in the EBU’s court. We, the artists, can only speak out on the matter.”

Last week, Boycott Eurovision Australia delivered a petition to SBS with almost 10,000

signatures, demanding the station withdraw its participation in the 2026 Eurovision contest.

Since Australia joined Eurovision in 2015, we’ve only failed to qualify for the finals three times, with Montaigne in 2021, Electric Fields in 2024 and Go-Jo in 2025, despite their strong talent and popularity.

The Eurovision song contest grand final will air on SBS On Demand from 5am AEST on Sunday 17 May.