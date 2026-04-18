Spain Announces They Will Not Broadcast Eurovision As Part Of Israel Boycott

Spain has escalated the growing crisis surrounding the Eurovision Song Contest, confirming it will not broadcast the 2026 competition in protest over Israel’s continued participation.

It follows the news in December that Spain would join Ireland, Slovenia and the Netherlands in their decision to not participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest scheduled for Vienna next May.

Since then several previous winners have also begun distancing themselves from the competition.

Spain will not broadcast the 2026 Eurovision competition

Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE announced the move this week, marking the first time the country will not air Eurovision since it debuted in 1961.

In late 2025, when Spain confirmed it would withdraw from competing they had stopped short of ruling out a broadcast.

At the time, RTVE said it had “serious doubts” about the contest’s neutrality.

Now, that position has hardened into a full boycott of both participation and coverage.

According to reports, RTVE officials said the contest’s mission of neutrality had become “impossible to maintain,” describing the current climate as one of “political distrust.” The broadcaster’s withdrawal also includes pulling its financial contribution, despite Spain being part of Eurovision’s influential “Big Five” alongside the UK, France, Germany and Italy.

Spain’s Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun backed the decision, calling it “brave,” and adding that “cultural events should not provide a platform for states involved in ongoing humanitarian crises.”

The move places Spain at the forefront of what is shaping up to be one of Eurovision’s most significant political disruptions. While several countries have withdrawn from competing, most had still planned to broadcast the event. Slovenia remains the only other nation to confirm it will not air the contest at all.

The controversy stems from the European Broadcasting Union decision to allow Israel to compete despite the ongoing war in Gaza, a move that has triggered widespread backlash across Europe and the world.

The fallout has extended beyond broadcasters. Artists have also taken symbolic action, with 2024 winner Nemo returning their trophy, stating that “Eurovision says it stands for unity, inclusion, and dignity for all. Those values made this contest meaningful to me.” They added “But Israel’s continued participation, during what the UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry has concluded to be a genocide, shows a clear conflict between those ideals and the decisions made by the EBU.”

They continued: “This is not about individuals or artists. The contest was repeatedly used to soften the image of a state accused of severe wrongdoing, all while the EBU insisted Eurovision is ‘non-political’. And when entire countries withdraw over this contradiction, it should be clear that something is deeply wrong. That’s why I’ve decided that I’m sending my trophy back to the EBU headquarters in Geneva.”

“If the values we celebrate onstage aren’t lived offstage, then even the most beautiful songs lose their meaning,” they concluded. “I’m waiting for the moment those words and actions align. Until then, this trophy is yours.”

Further pressure has come from Ireland’s Charlie McGettigan, who signalled his intent to return his own trophy, saying Nemo appeared “very sincere and intelligent” and that they “stated their case well”.

In Australia, debate continues over the country’s involvement. SBS has confirmed it will remain in the competition, despite protests and calls for a boycott from artists including former entrant Montaigne.

Meanwhile, Australia’s 2026 representative Delta Goodrem is preparing to take the stage in Vienna with her entry Eclipse. The pop powerhouse has already generated strong local support, with the theatrical track gaining traction across streaming platforms and charts.

The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest is set to proceed in Vienna from May 12 – 16.