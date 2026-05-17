Delta Delivers Best Eurovision Result For Australia In A Decade

Entertainment International Music News
Michael James
May 17, 2026
Delta Delivers Best Eurovision Result For Australia In A Decade
Image: Eurovision/Instagram

Delta Goodrem has once again dazzled the Eurovision stage in the grand final this morning delivering an impressive result.

Whilst she didn’t take home the Eurovision trophy she did deliver our best result in a decade.

The Aussie star scored and impressive fourth place, earning praise from new fans around the world.

Delta delivers dazzling Eurovision result

All eyes were on Delta Goodrem as she took to the Eurovision stage this morning and she did not disappoint.

Delta upped the ante as she hit the stage for her final performance giving it everything as she dazzled audiences around the world with her song Eclipse.

While it wasn’t enough to secure a win Delta brought Australia one step closer as she secured our best result since 2016 with an impressive fourth place.

It marks the first time Australia has placed in the top five of the competition since Dami Im secured second place in 2016 with her song Sound Of Silence.

When the final results were tallied Goodrem landed with 287 points, almost half of the points of the competition winners, with Bulgaria taking out the Eurovision title with 516 points.

However despite placing fourth overall, Australia did secure second place in the jury votes.

While the 2026 competition was marred in controversy over the inclusion of Israel as competitors, which saw five countries withdraw in protest, they came very close to winning with Israel landing in second place with 343 points.

Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland and the Netherlands all confirmed they will not participate in the 2026 competition in protest over Israel’s inclusion.

The announcement that Israel had placed second was met with mixed reactions in the stadium as audible boos were heard from the audience as the results were read live.

While it was a fantastic year for Australia, it was a different story for the UK.

Look Mum, No Computer saw the UK land themselves in last place this year, which is familiar territory for them, having placed last 6 times in the last 25 years, they last won the competition in 1997.

After such an impressive year the bar has been set for Australia as we consider who will represent us in the 2027 competition.

 

 

 

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