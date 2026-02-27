Boy George Could Be One Of The Eurovision 2026 Finalists — But Not For The UK

God, I love when news is almost too camp to be real: Boy George could be one of the finalists Eurovision Song Contest 2026 – but not for the United Kingdom, for some odd reason.

Instead, the British pop icon is in the running to represent the tiny republic of San Marino.

Yup — San Marino.

The Culture Club frontperson, global hitmaker behind Karma Chameleon and Do You Really Want to Hurt Me, has been named among the “Big Artists” automatically qualified for the final of the San Marino Song Contest 2026, the microstate’s national selection.

The final is set to take place on 6 March at Teatro Nuovo in Dogana, where a jury will decide who earns the golden ticket to the big glittery Song Contest.

Boy George competing alongside Eurovision alum Senhit

Rather than flying the Union Jack, Boy George is competing alongside Sammarinese Eurovision alum Senhit with a track titled Superstar.

Senhit, who represented San Marino in 2011 and again in 2021, is no stranger to bold Eurovision moments – and teaming up with one of pop’s most recognisable queer figures feels very on brand for San Marino, which has made a habit of thinking outside the box for its Eurovision performances.

San Marino, one of Europe’s smallest nations, has long opened its doors to international artists through its selection process. But seeing a British music legend vying to represent the country still raises eyebrows – and frankly, adds to ~drama~ we’ve all come to expect from Eurovision.

Eurovision has also always been a playground for reinvention, so the idea of Boy George — one of THE icons of queerness, androgyny and playing with gender expression in the 1980s — stepping onto that stage in 2026 does feel very right for them.

The San Marino Song Contest lineup this year is an eclectic mix, as it usually is. It features established Italian and international acts alongside emerging talent.

The simple mention of George’s name on the finalist list has sent Eurovision fans into a spin online, but of course, being a finalist is only step one. He’ll still need to win the San Marino final to secure the country’s spot at Eurovision.

But Eurovision has long been a glittering haven for LGBTQIA+ audiences, so the mere possibility of Boy George at the contest’s 70th edition is enough to set queer hearts fluttering.