Sheldon Riley Makes A Powerful Return To Music With A Surprise TV Appearance

Sheldon Riley has made a wildly unexpected return to our television screens, all the way in America as re relaunches with a new image.

Australia’s 2022 Eurovision contestant appeared on the latest season of American Idol with a stripped-back image and another powerful performance.

And once again, he didn’t disappoint.

Sheldon Riley Returns

It’s been a long journey for Sheldon Riley since he first stepped onto our screens as a nervous seventeen-year-old on the X Factor back in 2016.

Sheldon appeared in front of Guy Sebastian, Iggy Azalea and Adam Lambert where he was stopped mid-performance whilst singing The Circle Of Life.

After being asked to switch to a more contemporary song he delivered a powerful version of Ordinary People by John Legend.

Sheldon progressed through the competition before being eliminated and asked to return in the boy band category with a group of eliminated contestants called Time and Place.

The group were ultimately eliminated in the first live shows, however this was just the start for Sheldon.

After carving out a unique image to pair with his powerful vocals Sheldon Riley returned to television and competed on The Voice Australia in both 2018 and 2019 finishing third and then being eliminated in the semi finals.

A determined Sheldon went on to compete in America’s Got Talent in 2020 before he competed on Eurovision: Australia Decides in 2021 where he was selected as our representative for 2022, making the finals of the competition with his song, Not The Same.

Since then he has appeared on The Masked Singer and again returned for Americas Got Talent in 2024.

Now Sheldon is back with a new look and a new outlook on life and music.

Appearing in the auditions for the twenty sixth season of American Idol, a stripped back Sheldon appeared with no mask, sequins, cape or glitter to be seen.

Wearing just a white shirt and blue jeans Sheldon belted out a powerful rendition of Brother by Matt Corby and blew the judges away.

Speaking to judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood he revealed how the path he started back on the X Factor created doubt in his mind about who he was supposed to be.

“It was my big moment” he told the judges.

“I sung my song and they said it wasn’t quite enough” he recalled “just you singing, it’s not enough”

“That experience made me doubt myself, it made feel that I had to play a character just to be seen.”

Appearing without his signature look, Sheldon said he felt like he had to “create this character that dressed up crazy, the most avant-garde, high fashion crystals and diamonds.”

His signature mask he said was something that made people take notice and seemed to help him launch his career.

“It was the thing that made people see me. It just kind of took off,” he said “I had opportunities like crazy, not just Australia, but the entire world.”

“I’ve been on every TV show competition known to man. I’ve done it all. The outfits just kept getting crazier and crazier and crazier. It almost felt like an addiction to be the most memorable person in the room.”

But behind the mask, he revealed he wasn’t finding happiness stating that he would “come home, take the mask off, the makeup, the accessories, the everything and I would hate the person I saw in the mirror. I hated that version of me.”

He revealed he took two years off from music to remember why he got up on stage that first time.

“This is the one show” he said of American Idol, “there’s no smoke, no mirrors, no nothing and I said to myself if I come back into music it was going to be would be here with just a piano and just me and if you don’t like it, you don’t like it.”

“I don’t know if anyone’s every going to want what I have to give without everything that I usually put on, that’s a big part of why I’m here, just to remind myself that my voice is enough” he said before singing.

All three judges praised the singer, now 26 for his stripped back performance .

In particular Luke Bryan told him “you’re crazy talented, crazy unbelievable,” encouraging him to ditch the mask “Don’t know why you ever had to wear the mask ‘cause you’re an amazing looking person” he said.

“You being the loudest guy in the room, you don’t always have to be that. Being the most dynamic singer in the room, you don’t have to be that,” he said.

“It’s OK to just peel a layer off. But that was impressive.”

Sheldon received a unanimous vote from the judges, sending him straight through to the next round of the competition where he will have the chance to show the public what he has to offer.

Clearly American audiences are recognising the Australian star with comments of supporting flooding the social media channels for the program.

With over 210,000 views on the official American Idol Youtube channel Sheldon is one of the top 10 most viewed auditions of the season so far.

Meanwhile the official Instagram has seen over 22,000 likes and thousands of comments for the Aussie singer, placing him head and shoulders above many of the other contestants initial popularity on the platform.

We can look forward to seeing more of Sheldon when “Hollywood Week” begins on February 23.