Yungblud Goes Viral Over Iranian Women’s Rights Speech At Melbourne Show

Popular queer UK rocker Yungblud has gone viral over a passionate speech during his Australian tour.

The singers passionate mid show speech took place during the Melbourne leg of his IDOLS world tour this week.

Yungblud used his stage time to speak up for women’s rights in Iran, drawing plenty of support from his fans

Yungblud stands up for women in Iran

Yungblud certainly made a splash when he touched down in Australia last week.

After arriving in Sydney the singer made international headlines after stripping completely naked on a boat in Sydney harbour.

However following the media attention he turned his attention back to his Australian tour ahead.

With several dates across Australia the singer took to the stage in Melbourne on Tuesday night.

During his show he stopped to deliver a powerful and passionate message to the crowd.

“Two years ago, I spoke about a girl called Mahsa Amini from Iran, who was murdered for not wearing her hijab” he said as he stood shirtless and sweating on stage.

“And no, it is not my prerogative to question somebody’s religion. But this community fights for equality and liberation throughout the f**king world” he continued to cheers from the crowd.

“What is going in Iran … this revolution is led by the f**king women!”

“For four days they have had their internet cut off, they have had their electricity cut off, they are in darkness [and] they are asking for our voice.”

“We have to be their f**king light right now. So speak, shout, post, because they are fighting for freedom.”

“They are fighting for their freedom, they are fighting for our freedom. Nobody is free until we are all f**king free” he concluded.

Yungblud really is the real deal. Wow. pic.twitter.com/c6FolnKzuQ — A Miller (@amilleraz0) January 17, 2026

The footage quickly went viral online with fans flocking to share their support for his passionate speech, even prompting some unexpected fans.

Controversial anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen jumped in support him, writing “I’m not a fan but I’m delighted he said this.”

“That’s amazing, while the rest of the Fake Hollywood is staying quiet” wrote another fan.

“Isn’t he refreshing. What a joy to see a rock star using their platform to speak out. Feels like the 80s all over again. Hoping for good things. Peace and Love” wrote another.

“Very proud of him for speaking up whilst most of Hollywood has decided to stay silent. Dom (Yungblud) is an extraordinary young man and very switched on” said another fan.

Different versions of the clip have circulated online drawing hundreds of thousands of views with thousands of people retweeting and sharing the video on X (Twitter).