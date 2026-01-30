Holly Valance Song For Pauline Hanson’s Movie Briefly Removed From Apple Music

A song from Pauline Hanson’s new movie, as performed by Holly Valance, was momentarily removed from Apple Music and iTunes this week.

Titled Kiss Kiss (XX) My Arse, the song is a parody version of Valance’s 2002 hit Kiss Kiss, with the lyrics reworked to target “woke culture”, particularly as it relates to queer people and trans women.

It makes references to pronouns, penises and “real biological women”, and even manages to get some hits in on Palestine supporters.

The song featured in Hanson’s satirical animated film “A Super Progressive Movie”, which was released on January 26, and reached the number 1 spot on the Australian iTunes best-sellers chart, which is based on paid downloads.

As per Sky News, the song was removed on Wednesday before returning by Friday afternoon.

Former actor says Apple has “not enough brain cells between them”

Valance, an early 2000’s Neighbours star turned right-wing political activist, agreed to write the song quickly after being approached by Hanson. She appeared on The Kyle & Jackie O show on Friday morning to address the controversy, saying that while she was disappointed the song was removed, it help contribute to its publication.

“They’ve kind of helped you in the end and they don’t realise that,” she said.

“There’s not enough brain cells between them. But it’s helping me enormously, so thank you very much.

“You’ve got to see the bigger picture and just because this week might not be something you like the sound of, you want it cancelled, but wait till it does affect something that you really believe in and it’s taken away from you,” she said.

“I think if you’re a real libertarian, free speech should be at the top of your priorities, even if it’s with something you don’t like.”

Although the song did well in iTunes purchases and downloads, its streaming numbers are not as impressive, with only 71,000 streams on Spotify at the time of publication.

It also failed to break into Australia’s major streaming charts, and our official rankings, likely quashing Hanson’s dream that Kiss Kiss (XX) My Arse would perform well enough to make it on the radio.

“If enough copies are sold, the song will be forced to be played on stations across the country, including Triple J,” she tweeted earlier this week “Wouldn’t the ABC have a heart attack knowing they had to play this track!”