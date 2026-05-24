One Nation MP Jason Virgo Reveals His Boyfriend Is A Muslim Immigrant In Maiden Speech

Gay One Nation MP Jason Virgo has delivered an emotional speech in parliament this week, breaking down in tears when speaking about his sexuality and his boyfriend of eleven years.

Virgo won the rural South Australian seat of MacKillop at the 2026 state election, marking a significant political shift for the former Australian Sex Party candidate and Labor Party member who previously campaigned for marriage equality.

His speech was in stark contrast to that of South Australian One Nation leader Cory Bernardi’s maiden speech this week which saw other MP’s walk out over comments he made about transgender people, gender-affirming care and Welcome to Country ceremonies.

Jason Virgo “I have been openly gay throughout my entire adult life”

When Jason Virgo delivered his maiden speech to parliament this week he opened up about his private life in great detail, shedding tears as he spoke to his new parliamentary colleagues.

In particular Virgo spoke of his sexuality and how he believed it was used against him during the election campaign, and opened up about his relationship with a man who immigrated to Australia.

“Thank you for standing by through every high and low, your faith and support when things felt overwhelming and helping me keep going. You are the love of my life, by my side” he said of his boyfriend as he broke down in tears.

He told parliament his boyfriend of eleven years was “born in Indonesia, a Muslim, and is now a proud Australian.”

“Our closest friendship circle was made largely of immigrants from China, India, and the Philippines.”

“I am deeply thankful for their support, including my partner” he said.

“I love migrants. The overwhelming majority are simply searching for a better life,” he said.

“But two things can be true at once, and I do believe migration levels in recent years have been too high.”

He also spoke about how his sexuality was used during the election campaign saying that “people were going around the electorate telling people I was gay”.

“I guess I will never know whether it was intended maliciously, but that was the impression I got,” he said.

“The reality is I have been openly gay throughout my entire adult life. I do not wave the flag in the air as I walk down the street; I prefer people to find out these things naturally” he continued.

“There are times when those of us who are gay feel we have to hide it for our own safety or sometimes just for social awkwardness… but I would rather my community hear it directly from me than from a potential political opponent or from whispers.”

“And if someone seeks to weaponise who I am that says more about them than it does about me”

Virgo’s election has sparked plenty of attention given his personal life and views appear to be in direct opposition to some of the core party values, and in stark opposite to the likes of South Australian party leader Cory Bernardi.

Virgo acknowledged their differences stating “nobody agrees with anybody 100 per cent of the time, but, as Cory Bernardi has said, we are united by common sense and putting Australians first.”

Bernardi has spoken openly against the LGBTQIA+ for years, including actively campaigning for the No side during the marriage equality debate, whilst Virgo campaigned in support. Meanwhile Virgo ran as an openly LGBTQIA+ candidate for the Australian Sex Party in 2010 and 2013, and helped organise rallies supporting marriage equality and broader LGBTQIA+ equality.

In particular the film, A Super Progressive Movie, released by One Nation leader Pauline Hanson earlier this year also mercilessly mocked the LGBTQIA+ community, drawing plenty of controversy.