Charges Laid Over Online Comments About Death Of Ann Widdecombe

An employee at the Aberdeen University in Scotland has been charged over comments allegedly made online about the death of controversial anti-lgbtqia+ MP Ann Widdecombe.

The comments about the former MP were allegedly made prior to the announcement that her death was being investigated as a murder.

After initially dismissing reports about the comments Scotland police then confirmed the case was under investigation.

Charges laid over comments about Ann Widdecombe

This week Scotland police arrested and charged Heather Herbert over alleged comments made about Ann Widdecombe that labelled her death as “good news” with Herbert allegedly writing they hoped she had an”extremely painful death.”

A spokesperson for Scotland Police confirmed the arrest stating: “We received reports on Saturday 11 July 2026 relating to a post made online.

“Following further assessment, a 50-year-old has been arrested and charged in connections. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Ann Widdecombe was found dead in her home on July 8, in the days shortly after police announced her death was being treated as suspicious.

Shortly after a 28 year old man was arrested under suspicion of her murder with police revealing her body had been found with what they described as “serious injuries.”

The man was later released before being re-arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Laurence Taylor, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing, Assistant Commissioner said that Widdecombe died in a “brutal” and “targeted attack.”

Over the course of her career former UK MP Ann Widdecombe generated plenty of controversial headlines for her stance on a variety of issues, including her views on the LGBTQIA+ community.

Widdecombe was vocal in her opposition to same sex marriage as well as her opposition to equalising the age of consent laws for same sex couples among many other controversial issues.

In her later year she rose to prominence in a string of reality television appearances including Strictly Come Dancing and her highly publicised stint on Celebrity Big Brother UK where she placed runner up to Courtney Act after the two clashed consistently over LGBTQIA+ issues.