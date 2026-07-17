US Military Announces Mandatory Testosterone Screening & Hormone Therapy (Y’Know, Gender-Affirming Care)

The Trump administration has announced that all US military personnel aged 30 and over will undergo annual testosterone screenings, with those found to have low testosterone able to access voluntary hormone replacement therapy as part of a new Pentagon initiative announced by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth branded the move the “High-T Department of War”, arguing the program would ensure service members were operating at their “absolute best” by identifying testosterone deficiency and offering treatment where appropriate.

The announcement has been met with immediate criticism – not because of the hormone therapy initiative itself, but because it comes from the same administration that has spent the past 18 months aggressively targeting gender-affirming healthcare for transgender people and desperately trying to remove trans service members from the military.

It’s an irony that hasn’t been lost on LGBTQIA+ advocates.

After years of hearing conservative politicians rail against “gender-affirming healthcare” as though it’s some radical new concept, the Trump administration is now enthusiastically promoting… gender-affirming healthcare.

Because while its become one of the most common things whinged about on Fox News and one of the major targets in the ongoing culture war on trans people, in actual reality both cis and trans people get gender-affirming care! It simply refers to medical care that helps a person feel happy and content with their physical presentation, and live comfortably in their body and gender,

For trans people, that might include hormone treatment, puberty blockers, surgery, and much more.

For cisgender people, it could mean testosterone replacement therapy for clinically low testosterone like this initiative, or oestrogen treatment during menopause, breast reconstruction following cancer, erectile dysfunction treatment, hair-loss medication, or fertility care.

Both cis and trans people also regularly get plastic surgery and various cosmetic treatments that helps one restore, create, or accentuate physical characteristics that help them feel comfortable with their gender presentation. So, if you’ve ever had Botox or lip fillers, if it helped you feel gorgeous and comfortable in your physical appearance, it could technically be classified as gender-affirming care of some kind.

In other words, millions of people – both transgender and cisgender – receive gender-affirming healthcare every year without anyone batting an eyelid.

Democratic lawmakers were quick to note the inconsistency, with Senator Tammy Duckworth quipping that the initiative “sounds like gender-affirming care to me”, while Representative Summer Lee questioned whether the administration now supported the very type of healthcare it has spent years attacking.

SPARTA Pride, an organisation representing transgender service members and veterans, also pointed to that contradiction.

“If hormone therapy helps warfighters perform at their best, then it cannot simultaneously be used as evidence that transgender service members are unfit to serve,” executive director Kara Corcoran told the Washington Blade. “The same class of evidence-based medical treatment cannot be characterised as readiness-enhancing for one group and readiness-destroying for another.”

So – if this doesn’t prove the controversy has never really been about the medical treatment itself, it’s about who is receiving it – then hell, nothing will.