Greens Launch ‘Trans Insurgency’ Campaign In Response To Pauline Hanson Press Club Speech

The Greens Senator Penny Allman-Payne has announced the Trans Insurgency campaign to support trans rights in Australia.

The senator made the announcement in conjunction with The Rainbow Greens and The Greens Australia in response to Pauline Hanson’s controversial Press Club speech this week.

During the speech Hanson warned Australians of a “transgender insurgency,” making several transphobic statements in the process.

The Greens launch Trans Insurgency

As well as referencing a “Trans Insurgency” during her speech this week Pauline Hanson also took aim at the rights of transgender athletes, the Sex Discrimination Commissioner, access to bathrooms and organisations such as ACON.

“This transgender movement is a militant force right throughout society and must be confronted. I repeat, through a whole stack of government authorities – which the average Australian knows nothing about because they are too busy getting on with their lives – this movement, like militant Islam, is everywhere and seeks to redefine humanity and biology and in this way change the nation. It won’t happen if I have any say in it” she said.

In response The Australian Greens are calling on allies of the Transgender community to come together, creating the Trans Insurgency campaign.

“Pauline Hanson thinks there’s a transgender insurgency… so let’s give her one” they wrote on their website.

“She is spreading the same hate-filled messages she’s been selling for decades; Islamophobia, transphobia, racism and a protection racket for fossil fuels. She deals in hatred, fear and division.”

She used her platform at the National Press Club to beat down on migrants and encourage folks to turn on their neighbours – including what she labelled “an important social and cultural issue facing this country… the transgender insurgency.”

“The Greens are here to fight against Pauline’s hatred and to back in the trans community, now and always” Greens Senator Penny Allman-Payne wrote on social media when sharing the announcement.

“Sign up to join our growing movement of people who will fight to protect the rights of transgender Australians. Include your postal address to receive your ‘transgender insurgency’ sticker pack” she wrote.

Those wanting to support the movement by signing up to the website where they will be provided with updates, information and a sticker pack to help support the cause.