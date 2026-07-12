South Australian Football Clubs Launch Complaints About Transgender Player

Transgender participation in sport has once again become the centre of a heated debate, after several South Australian football clubs lodged formal complaints regarding a transgender player competing in a local women’s competition.

The transgender player, who is competing in the Adelaide Footy League under existing AFL community guidelines, has become the subject of concerns raised by three clubs over player safety and duty of care.

It is yet another issue around transgender inclusion in sports that continues to inflame significant debate across Australia and internationally in recent years.

Transgender Participation In Sport Under Scrutiny

Three Adelaide Football League clubs have formally lodged complaints with both the league and the AFL regarding a transgender player competing in a lower division women’s competition.

According to reports from The Advertiser, concerns intensified following a round five incident in which the player allegedly delivered an “off ball hit” to an opponent. The player was not reported over the incident, however it has become a focal point for clubs arguing there are broader safety concerns.

The player is understood to have previously competed in a senior men’s competition but now competes under the AFL’s Gender Diversity Policy, which permits participation at community level based on gender identity.

Under current AFL rules, transgender athletes seeking to compete in the AFLW must satisfy strict testosterone requirements.

Community football operates under a different framework, with self-identification forming the basis of eligibility and final determinations resting with the AFL Gender Diversity Policy Committee.

Adelaide Footy League chief executive John Kernahan said the complaints were being made through an existing AFL process.

“The AFL has a Diversity Policy affiliated leagues are bound by and within that policy there is a pathway for clubs of those leagues to make submission to the AFL that an individual may demonstrate a physical risk to players born female…in our case, three clubs have done that,” Kernahan said.

“We accept policy, rules and regulations imposed on the league and that shouldn’t be confused as being happy about it.”

Kernahan stressed that the concerns being raised related to one player rather than transgender athletes more broadly.

“Within that policy, a league can offer its position and our position is that there is a player with the ability to pick another player off, in an environment where opponents may not have the sixth sense, experience or preparation to defend themselves against someone who has seemingly acquired that ability playing in men’s competition without even factoring in physical advantages.”

“This isn’t about transgender players, this is about the physical risk and duty of care regarding one player and the clubs have every right to raise concerns on behalf of their members just as the player, as per the policy, has a right to participate.”

“What has emerged out of this is what, if any powers our clubs retain to determine the environment in which they play.”

The AFL is understood to be assessing the complaints and no public comment on the complaints has yet to be made.

The debate comes amid increasing scrutiny of transgender athletes participating in sport across Australia and internationally as debate continues to amplify amid increased tensions from world leaders and sporting bodies.

Advocates for transgender inclusion have consistently argued that participation in sport is vital for mental health, wellbeing and community connection.

Greens MP Dr Amanda Cohn has previously spoken out in defence of trans women’s participation in sport during a sitting of NSW Parliament.

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Transgender soccer player Lucy Finlay has spoken openly about her experiences around the debate of physical “advantages” or safety, telling the ABC in 2019 “How am I going to ensure that I play with skill and use the advantages that I have in skill and not just the natural physical advantages… perceived or otherwise? The last thing I want to do is hurt anybody.”

On their website genderjustice.us they state that “Trans athletes play sports for the same reasons as anyone else: the love of the game, the drive to compete, and the camaraderie of their teams. Their participation enriches sports and sends a powerful message of inclusion to future generations.”

“Efforts to exclude trans athletes aren’t about fairness, they’re about fear and division. These campaigns use misinformation to stoke distrust, but when people learn the facts, they support inclusion.”

The Human Rights Centre have addressed the ongoing issues raised about transgender athletes on their website stating that “Transgender and non-binary people, in particular trans and non-binary youth, are under attack by politicians at all levels of government, as well as in the media” the website provides a variety of resources and information debunking concerns and claims around transgender athletes in sports.

For now, the Adelaide Footy League matter remains under review, with the AFL expected to determine whether any action is required under its existing Gender Diversity Policy.

At the time of publication The Star Observer has reached out to multiple organisations representing the transgender community for comment, however due to the weekend publication of this article no response has been received at the time of publication.