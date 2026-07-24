Crows Fans Condemned For Booing Collingwood Player Who Was Victim of Homophobic Slur

Almost a year after Adelaide Crows player Izak Rankine was suspended for directing a homophobic slur at Collingwood‘s Isaac Quaynor, in yesterday’s Collingwood v Adelaide match, Crows fans have once again jeered and booed the Collingwood player.

Crows fans did the same thing to Quaynor during the teams’ last clash in September 2025.

The repeated jeering during Thursday night’s clash has reignited questions about homophobia in the AFL, with Collingwood coach Craig McRae, Adelaide chief executive Tim Silvers, former AFL player Mitch Brown and the league’s first openly gay former player Leigh Ryswyk all condemning the behaviour.

Speaking after Collingwood’s 34-point win, McRae said he struggled to understand why Quaynor had become the target.

“My understanding is he was a victim of a homophobic slur — and he’s getting booed for that,” McRae said.

“It’s a fascinating world we live in.”

Before the match, Ryswyk had publicly urged fans to show respect, telling the ABC the game presented an opportunity to demonstrate how far the sport had come since Rankine’s slur dominated headlines last season.

The latest incident prompted a furious response from Brown, who came out as bisexual last year and has become one of the AFL’s most prominent LGBTQIA+ advocates.

In a series of Instagram stories after the match, Brown wrote: “Australian football culture is deeply homophobic.”

“I believe we can change. And it can start right after this game.”

Addressing Adelaide’s leadership directly, Brown asked: “To the leadership team of the Adelaide Football Club, how will you address your fans behaviour?

“The standard we walk past is the standard we accept.”

“At this point I can only assume you’re a homophobe yourself, or at very best you truly don’t care about the queer community or your queer supporters.”

He also called on Adelaide chief executive Tim Silvers and the playing group to respond, adding: “Tim Silvers and the players, it’s now your turn? (tip: try a little harder than your coach).”

The fallout comes after Rankine received a four-match suspension last season for directing a homophobic slur at Quaynor during an on-field exchange. Rankine apologised and later spoke publicly about the emotional toll the incident had taken on him.

On Friday, Adelaide chief executive Tim Silvers labelled the crowd’s behaviour “not good enough”, saying supporters had crossed a line.

“We want our people to be vocal, engaged and passionate, but to do so respectfully,” said Silvers. “The overwhelming majority of our members and supporters represent the club exceptionally well.

“However, the behaviour of some crossed the line last night. Put simply, it was inappropriate and not good enough. Respect for all players, coaches, officials and fellow supporters is paramount, and it is a standard we must all uphold.”