NRL Player Asu Kepaoa Accused Of Homophobic Slur During Game

Another football player has been accused of using a homophobic slur on the field this week with NRL Player Asu Kepaoa being sent off the field during a match on Friday night.

The incident allegedly occurred during a match against the St George Illawarra Dragons on Friday night.

It found guilty Kepaoa could face a suspension from the game.

Asu Kepaoa is the latest player accused of homophobic language

Newcastle Knights player Asu Kepaoa was sent off the field shortly before half time on Friday night when it was alleged he used a homophobic slur directed at Dragons player Nathan Lawson.

Officials allegedly heard the slur and ordered Kepaoa off the field not long after.

In a statement the NSWRL confirmed that the incident was set for review by the NSWRL judiciary committee on Monday.

“Newcastle Knights back-rower Asu Kepaoa was sent off for an alleged homophobic slur in the 39th minute of The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup match against St George Illawarra Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, on Friday 19 June,” the NSWRL said in a statement on the weekend.

“The incident will be reviewed by the NSWRL match review committee on Monday 22 June.”

The incident follows that of AFL Max Knobel who was investigated for a similar incident just two weeks ago. Knobel ultimately received a four match ban for his use of a homophobic slur on field.

However it was only last week that former NRL star Kane Evans came out as gay in an emotional television interview.

“I was living in denial. From a young age, I knew that I’m gay but I went down every other avenue to build up these walls to be someone … to escape who I am” Evans said in the interview.

Evans received an outpouring of support from around the country following the news including from Ian Roberts, Mitch Brown and many more.