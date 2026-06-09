Former NRL Star Kane Evans Flooded With Support After Coming Out As Gay

Former NRL and Fiji international Kane Evans has been met with an outpouring of support after publicly coming out as gay.

Evans, who played 149 NRL games across stints with the Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and New Zealand Warriors, revealed this week that he had spent nearly two decades hiding his sexuality while competing at the highest levels of the sport. In an emotional interview on 100% Footy, he spoke about the devastating toll that secrecy had taken on his mental health, including struggles with addiction, homelessness and suicidal thoughts.

As Star Observer reported earlier today, Evans said he had known he was gay since he was 15 years old, but felt unable to be open about his sexuality while building a career in one of Australia’s most traditionally masculine sporting environments.

His announcement has been widely met with support, with former players, sporting organisations and LGBTQIA+ advocates praising his courage and reflecting on how much the game has changed since Roberts came out in 1995.

Ian Roberts welcomes a new chapter for rugby league

The first high-profile rugby league figure to publicly embrace Evans’ announcement was trailblazing former NSW Origin and Manly forward Ian Roberts, whose decision to come out more than three decades ago remains one of the most significant moments in Australian sporting history.

Speaking after Evans’ interview aired, Roberts praised the former forward’s courage, saying watching the interview made him emotional.

“I am so proud of him,” Roberts told the Daily Telegraph. “I want to leave this to Kane, this is his moment, it’s not mine.

“But I was in tears watching Kane’s interview. Everything he was saying … I thought ‘this poor kid’, I know exactly where he is in his head, what he is going through, the extremes of uncertainty of your own sense of self and your sense of other people.

“The way you are viewed by your family, the levels of trust or no trust, everything is so heightened and escalated. You walk around thinking are people are looking at me?

“Any queer person would absolutely understand what he is going through.

Andrew Johns also applauded Evans’ decision.

“To come out and tell the world, especially the rugby league world, it’s incredibly strong,” Johns told Channel Nine. “There’s going to be so much love for him in the rugby league — he’s going to save a lot of lives.”

Talking about LGBTQIA+ youth, he said they “see someone like Kane and the pain he’s gone through, and the strength he’s shown, it’ll help them stand up and talk to parents, or people close to them.”

“So Kane, well done mate,” he added. “We all love you. Incredibly proud of you.”

Mitch Brown: ‘One of those steps forward’

Among those celebrating the news was former AFL player Mitch Brown – who came out as the first and only bisexual AFL player last year – who shared a message to Instagram after Evans’ interview.

“Progress is rarely a straight line. There will be steps backwards, but there will always be more steps forward,” Brown wrote.

“Today’s one of those steps forward for hyper masculine sports in Australia.”

Pride in Sport praises Evans’ ‘incredible courage’

National sporting inclusion organisation Pride in Sport also welcomed Evans’ decision, describing it as a landmark moment for Australian sport.

“We celebrate Kane Evans’ incredible courage in coming out as gay, demonstrating the power of sport to transform lives,” Pride in Sport National Manager Ben Cork said.

“As a former Fijian international and NRL player, Kane has spoken about the mental health impact of hiding his sexuality over many years. His willingness to share this shows real bravery, but it’s also proof of what happens when sport gets inclusion right.”

Cork said Evans’ story highlighted both the progress made in rugby league and the work still required to ensure LGBTQIA+ athletes can participate openly.

“Visibility still matters for young players watching, it shows there’s a place for everyone in the game,” he said.

“For the next generation, Kane’s visibility proves LGBTQ people have always belonged in rugby league. Seeing someone like him represent his community at the highest level helps make the sport more inclusive.”

Cork also praised the support Evans received behind the scenes.

“The support Kane received from organisations like the Rugby League Players Association, Sydney Roosters, and particularly head coach Trent Robinson demonstrates what sport can achieve when people work together behind the scenes,” he said.

“His decision will make a difference in making rugby league more welcoming for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. But this moment is bigger than one player. It shows the real power of sport to change lives.”