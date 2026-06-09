Hamish MacDonald Explains Why Kane Evans’ Coming Out Story Is Newsworthy

One of the biggest stories in Australian news this week is the coming out of former-NRL player Kane Evans, who spoke emotionally during an interview on 100% Footy about having to hide his sexuality for nearly two decades while competing. This makes him only the second ever NRL player to come out publicly.

He also spoke candidly about the devastating toll that secrecy had taken on his mental health, including struggles with addiction, homelessness and suicidal thoughts.

The interview has been met with widespread praise, acknowledging the bravery it still unfortunately takes to be a gay high profile sporting figure in Australia.

Former NSW Origin and Manly forward Ian Roberts, whose decision to come out more than three decades ago remains one of the most significant moments in Australian sporting history echoed this, saying:

“I was in tears watching Kane’s interview. Everything he was saying … I thought ‘this poor kid’, I know exactly where he is in his head, what he is going through, the extremes of uncertainty of your own sense of self and your sense of other people.”

“Any queer person would absolutely understand what he is going through,” he noted.

However, while this is true, the story has been mainstream enough that we’ve seen many comments such as “why does this matter?” and “why doesn’t he keep this private?” and most of all “why is this newsworthy?”

Hamish MacDonald from ABC Sydney has also seen this, saying on-air that “quite a few people though have been in touch saying ‘don’t talk about this, don’t want to discuss these issues'”.

In a clip shared to their Instagram, he chats to someone named Chris from Parramatta, who also questions whether this story is worthy of being discussed on the news.

“I’m actually going to come out myself on your show this morning – I’m left handed. Today that’s not a news story at all, but 100 years ago that would have been a big story, and I think while we treat sexuality as a big story, and like it’s a core part of someone’s identity, we’re not going to be able to move on.”

Interestingly, left-handedness and queerness have a lot of historical parallels – both were considered an aberration to “cure” at points in history, and the “increase” in people identifying as being left-handed after this practice was stopped is a common analogy for the rise in LGBTQIA+ identity in recent years.

“My left-handedness is a part of who I am,” continues Chris. “It’s a branch of my identity, our culture today treats sexuality as if it is the most important thing about a person’s identity.”

“And I’m curious Chris, have you ever felt shame associated with your left-handedness?” asked Hamish. “How do you feel like we move culture and society to a place where shame isn’t felt around things like sexuality, because that’s clearly how Kane was describing it?”

“I don’t have the answer to this question but I think part of it has to be that we stop making such a big deal about these things in the public sphere,” answers Chris. “These things matter but they’re not core to someone’s identity – there are more important things about Kane, I think the fact that he’s a footballer is more important than the fact he’s gay, and yet that’s what the news is talking about.”

The clip ends on Hamish gently making this point:

“I suppose the reality is that if you’re living with that shame, how do you remove that shame, how do you get away from that? And the point he seems to be making is that’s now for other people. If they’ve got an issue with it being discussed, that discomfort sits with them instead of with him.”