Why Allyship Still Matters On World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day (December 1) is a moment of reflection, and of responsibility. It asks us to consider how far we still have to go to ensure that people living with HIV are supported, respected and never forgotten.

As co-patron of Bobby Goldsmith Foundation (BGF), I’ve had the privilege of seeing the impact of grassroots care that meets people where they are, without judgement. BGF’s work is about dignity, and walking alongside people through mental health challenges, financial hardship and the enduring weight of stigma.

Today, around 30,000 people are living with HIV in Australia. BGF supports more than 900 people each year through more than 25,000 interactions, with financial counselling, alcohol and drug support, complex case management, and health and wellbeing programs.

These numbers tell a powerful story – but they also highlight the ongoing need for solidarity. While medical advances have changed the landscape, stigma remains – and that is why allyship matters.

It is not the responsibility of people living with HIV to dismantle stigma. Those of us with a platform – no matter how big or small – have a responsibility to help shift the narrative.

I know what it’s like to be targeted for being myself and I’ve responded publicly because silence allows stigma to thrive. Visibility matters, but being an ally is about showing up, consistently and without condition.

This World AIDS Day, I invite you to consider what being an ally looks like in your life. From offering a listening ear, to active participation. More than anything else, it should be choosing to stand with those who have often been marginalised.

That’s why I’m honoured to stand with Bobby Goldsmith Foundation – because being an ally means showing up, speaking out and standing alongside those who’ve been left behind for too long.

Support Bobby Goldsmith Foundation’s work this World AIDS Day at bgf.org.au.