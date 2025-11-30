Drag Race España Announces A Second All Stars Season

Drag Race España has set a Drag Race record with the announcement of their second All Stars season.

World of Wonder announced the news online this weekend as the fifth season reaches its climax.

The announcement will mark España as the first international season to get a second All Stars season.

Drag Race España: All Stars Two

Since it launched in 2021 Drag Race España has amassed quite an international fan base with fans praising the quality of the spin off.

So much so that before the third season had even aired it was announced that the spanish spin off would be getting their first All Stars run.

After seven episodes Drag Sethlas beat out eight other queens to take home the All Stars one crown.

With a fourth season done and dusted Drag Race España currently has four queens battling it out for the crown in their fifth main stage season.

Over the weekend World Of Wonder revealed that more All Stars were on their way.

“Bring back my ALL STARS!” they wrote online.

“Drag Race España All Stars Season 2 is coming to WOW Presents Plus and AtresPlayer!”

However that was all the information producers were willing to drop at this stage with no mention of a release date or any other information.

In the meantime Laca Udilla, Nix, Satín Greco and Margarita Kalifata are still competing for the season five crown of Drag Race España.

España is currently one of only two international franchises to have their own All Stars format, joining France, who have recently crowned their first All Stars winner and the US recently crowning the winner of the tenth All Stars season, Ginger Minj.

Of course while it’s not quite an official All Stars edition, the UK, Canada and now Down Under are all hosts to Vs The World spin offs, which invite queens from around the world to compete on their home soil for international stardom.

Drag Race España airs on Stan in Australia