Elton John Shares Devastating Health Update

Elton John has shared news of his ongoing health struggles in a new interview as he battles an eye infection.

The singer, now 78, revealed his most recent illness has left him unable to see for several months.

However he remains optimistic and hopeful despite the “devastating” health news.

Elton John suffers loss of sight

Elton John has opened up in a recent interview with Variety, discussing his most recent health issues, including the loss of his sight.

The interview was part of honouring the singer as their Philanthropist of the Year for 2025 which he said was “an incredible and generous recognition.”

After contracting an eye infection last year in France, where he was hospitalised after falling in his villa, the singer has suffered a huge health blow, at one point losing sight in both of his eyes.

Now he reveals he has completely lost sight in one eye.

“Because I lost my right eye and my left eye’s not so good, the last 15 months have been challenging for me because I haven’t been able to see anything, watch anything, read anything” he told the publication.

But the loss isn’t getting him down as remains hopeful for treatment in the future.

“I’ve had the most incredible life, and there is hope,” he said.

“I’ve just gotta be patient, that someday science will help me with this one. Once they help me with this one, I’ll be fine.”

His health woes haven’t stopped Elton from keeping up with his busy life, in September he gave fans a fright after revealing his latest project on Instagram.

Fans were shocked when he posted a photo of himself in hospital with both legs in a cast in a September, which turned out to be a promotion for his appearance in the sequel to the hit 1984 mockumentary film This Is Spinal Tap.