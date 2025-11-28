Confusion As Abiola Vanishes From Big Brother House

Big Brother fans are in a spin this weekend after it appears a contestant, Abiola, has left the house.

Abiola, the only LGBTQIA+ contestant remaining since Mia was evicted on Sunday, has been absent from the live streams since Friday.

With the contestants looking shocked and the livestream frequently cutting away from conversations, the online rumour mills are in over drive.

Has Abiola left Big Brother?

Abiola Oreyomi made quite the impression when she entered the Big Brother house three weeks ago as the self described “fat, blak lesbian.”

Since entering the house she has been a bold an opinionated housemate who has found herself at the centre of many heated conversations with her fellow contestants.

However as the show has progressed audience members have noticed a change with Abiola appearing to withdraw more, sleeping longer and engaging less in daily activities.

Earlier this week, after fellow queer contestant Mia was evicted in a shock twist, Abiola found herself targeted by her fellow housemates on nominations night.

However her good friend and Head Of House Allana used her nominations power to save Abiola from nomination and potentially being sent home by the public, instead potentially sending Bruce, Conor, Holly or Vinnie home this Sunday.

However after tempers flared amongst many of the housemates during this weeks challenge, on Friday Abiola seemingly vanished from the house.

Viewers who were tuning into the 24 hour live feed of the house first noticed that Abiola seemed to be absent, as others started to speculate that her bed was now missing from the bedroom.

As conversations continued amongst the housemates the live feeds started to cut out, making their all too familiar return to the laundry and the fish tank, a technique used by producers when conversations turn towards topic they don’t want to air just yet.

One keen viewer claimed to hear a conversation between Emily and Alanna where they said “Because Abs is gone, because Abs loved her Clark Rubber beanbag and now Abs is gone,” further alluding to Abiola’s departure.

When contacted for comment on just where Abiola is at the moment, Big Brother remained coy, issuing the following statement.

“Looks like Big Brother’s two favourite housemates (Washing Machine and Dryer) got some extra love on the livestream today. Fans are whipping into a frenzy about what secret action could have taken place in the house.”

“To add to the excitement, word is out that someone has chosen to leave, sparking wild speculation – was it a spin cycle spin out, a secret pact, or something else entirely? Doesn’t everyone know that in Big Brother’s house, the first rule is to expect the unexpected? Tune into 10 at 7pm Sunday night to have all your questions answered.”

Given the amount of twists and turns Big Brother likes to turn out, there could be any number of reasons for the absence of Abiola.

Previous seasons have seen housemates “fake” evicted or treated to surprise rooms within the house, away from other housemates, cameras and the public. This season has also featured financial temptations that include adding money to the overall prize pool and offers for the contestants to take money for themselves. Last week Vinnie was offered the choice to either add to the prize pool or keep $10,000 for himself, choosing to keep the money.

Fans are now speculating that Abiola may have received a similar offer, potentially being offered a large sum of money, with a condition of leaving the Big Brother house, alternatively it could have been the result of another challenge issued by Big Brother.

Abiola has left the Big Brother house, there's a lot of speculation right now but some are saying that it was apart of a challenge… Maybe they're really trying hard to push the housemates out lol, this season is a mess and the house is going to be weird without abs ngl #bbau

While speculation mounts, Big Brother remains tight lipped, promising to reveal on Sunday nights live eviction show on Channel 10.