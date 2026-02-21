HBO Confirms Eric Dane Will Appear In Euphoria Season Three

Following the news of the sudden death of Eric Dane this week HBO have confirmed his appearance in final season of Euphoria.

A spokesperson for the show confirmed his inclusion in a public tribute to the actor.

He will appear in the third and final instalment set for release this April.

HBO confirms Eric Dane in Euphoria final season

Fans were shocked to hear of the death of Eric Dane on Friday, the popular television star passed away at the age of 53, just a year after announcing his diagnosis of ALS.

Dane had an extensive film and television career that spanned over three decades and included hit television shows such as Married with Children, Roseanne and Charmed.

However two of his most iconic roles later in his career were in both Greys Anatomy, where he affectionately became known as “McSteamy” and in more recent years for his role as Cal Jacobs in the hit HBO show Euphoria.

Dane drew plenty of attention for this dark and troubled bisexual character Cal Jacobs, who featured in some headline grabbing storylines and explicit scenes within the show.

He appeared in both the first and second seasons of the show, culminating in the characters arrest.

After many years of halted production for the third and final season Eric Dane confirmed he would appear shortly before announcing his diagnosis stating that his character would get a redemption arc.

“I mean, that’s the trajectory he’s on,” he stated in an interview with Variety at the time.

“I can’t imagine Cal’s life in solitary confinement. It’s tough to work Cal into the storyline when he’s behind bars.”

Following the news of his death series creator Sam Levinson released a statement mourning the loss of the actor.

“I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric,” he said.

“Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric’s family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing.”

A spokesperson for HBO also released a statement, confirming the actors inclusion in the final season.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Eric Dane’s passing,” they said.

“He was incredibly talented and HBO was fortunate to have worked with him on three seasons of Euphoria. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

The final season of Euphoria, featuring Eric Dane is set for release in April, 2026.