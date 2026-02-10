German Football Referee Assaulted Days After Proposal To His Boyfriend Went Viral

A German football referee who went viral after proposing to his boyfriend on the pitch has reportedly been assaulted outside his home, just days after the public moment drew global attention.

According to French publication L’Equipe, Pascal Kaiser was allegedly attacked by three men late at night following a wave of online threats that emerged after footage of his proposal circulated widely on social media.

Reports state that the incident occurred after his personal address was shared online. Kaiser is said to have suffered an eye injury during the assault, with images posted by supporters showing visible bruising.

Spanish politician and LGBTQIA+ advocate Carla Antonelli shared an update on social media following the incident, writing (translated to English): “Terrible message, if you make yourself visible, we’ll put you in the closet: Referee Pascal Kaiser, who proposed to his partner before the Cologne-Wolfsburg match, was assaulted at his home.”

“It is known that prior to the assault, the address of Pascal Kaiser’s house had leaked on social media and received direct threats. Police intervened after the attack and Pascal Kaiser is now in a safe place under police protection.

Antonelli said that Kaiser had received explicit threats that talked about the exact address of his home, and that local police told him that there was no “immediate danger.”

“Twenty minutes after this response, while smoking a cigarette in his garden, three men waited for him and violently attacked him in an assault Kaiser has called homophobic.”

German referee’s beautiful proposal to boyfriend on football pitch

The assault comes just days after Kaiser captured international attention during a match at Cologne’s RheinEnergieStadion, where he knelt on the field to propose to his partner, Moritz, in front of tens of thousands of spectators.

In footage shared online, Kaiser told the crowd: “I want everyone to see that I love this person. A man. As a man. In football.”

The proposal was widely praised by fans and commentators, with FC Köln highlighting Kaiser’s role as a referee and his visibility as a queer figure within the sport.

In an earlier interview with major German news outlet Schwulissimo, Kaiser spoke about why representation in football mattered to him, saying his goal was “to create visibility. To be a voice. And to encourage people who aren’t yet brave enough to speak up.”

Following the alleged assault, Kaiser’s social media accounts — including a shared account with his partner — were set to private.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed the motive behind the attack, and no arrests have been reported at this stage.