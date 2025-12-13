Lady Gaga Forced To Stop Show As Dancer Falls Off Stage

Lady Gaga has been forced to halt the show during her Mayhem Ball over night in Sydney.

The show stopping moment happened after her dancer Michael slipped in the rain and fell off stage.

Gaga called for the show to stop to help assist him before the show could continue.

Lady Gaga halts show to assist dancer

Wet weather didn’t help the second and final show of the Mayhem Ball for Lady Gaga in Sydney overnight.

Despite rain causing less than ideal conditions on the night, Gaga continued with business as normal.

However during her performance of Garden Of Eden dancer Michael Dameski fell victim to the conditions.

Footage captured by a fan in the front row shows Dameski sliding towards the edge of the stage and failing to stop.

He can be seen sliding towards the edge of the stage before knocking over the small barrier beside a speaker and falling to the ground as he rushed to grab the edges and stop himself.

His fellow dancers moved to assist him before Lady Gaga called a halt to the performance.

“Stop, stop,” she told production staff as she rushed to ass “We just had an accident on the stage.”

“Are you OK?” she was heard asking the dancer as she rushed to help him,

The crowd fell silent as they waited for an update, with the show pausing for five minutes before dancers were given extra grips for their shoes to prevent any further accidents.

“Hey! I’m back,” she said as the crowd roared with applause.

“Everyone just bear with us tonight with the rain,” she advised before continuing.

“We’re doing a lot of dancing up here, so it’s a slip and slide.”

The moment the incident happened was all caught by a front row fan, watch the full video below.

With the Australian leg of the Mayhem Ball behind her Lady Gaga will take a break as she prepares to tour Japan in January and finishing the final leg of her tour in April.