Lady Gaga Aussie Shows Ban Gifts And Signs, But Pride Flags Are Allowed

Lady Gaga fans have been hit with strict rules ahead of her Australian Mayhem Ball tour this week.

The international pop star kicked off her Melbourne tour this weekend with fans flocking to see mother monster.

However fans planning on bringing gifts and signs of support for the singer were advised to leave them behind.

Strict rules for Lady Gaga fans

When Lady Gaga announced tickets for her Mayhem Ball were on sale earlier this year fans rushed at the chance to see her in concert down under again.

After waiting all year Mother Monster has touched down in Australia and kicked off the first of her Aussie shows.

Lady Gaga is in Australia for just four dates including Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on December 5, Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on December 9 and close the tour at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on December 12 & 13.

But venue organisers of her tour have advised fans to leave many keys items at home that we’ve become well accustomed to seeing at concerts over the years.

Whilst different venues are advertising different rules for her shows, all three venues have explicitly banned any “gifts, flowers or stuffed toys” for Lady Gaga.

The request for no gifts likely stems from increasing incidents in recent times where concert goers have thrown items at or to performers, including a concert where Lady Gaga was almost hit with a gift thrown by a fan.

When it comes to signage different venues are providing different instructions.

Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane do not mention the banning of handmade signs specifically, however when it comes to signage and messaging on clothing they are quite specific stating “Any item or clothing that displays a commercial, political, religious or offensive signage or logos” is on the prohibited list.

Meanwhile at the Accor Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park more rules around banners and commercial advertisements and political message are in place with the venue listing the following on their prohibited list:

No distribution of unauthorised promotional or commercial material

No flyers, samples, giveaways, or promotional items

No banners with poles

No political banners

However at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne rules on signs, banners and flags are very strict, stating “No signs, no banners and no flags are allowed,” however with one exception.

A footnote on the rules states that “Pride flags without a pole are allowed.”

Marvel also ban the use of “Red canes / walking stick props unless required for accessible needs.”

They also provided a reminder about any creative costumers in attendance stating that all costumes “Must not impede other patrons’ views, include prohibited items, be used a projectile, deemed a weapon or cause a nuisance or impact other patrons.”

Following her December 13 show in Sydney Lady Gaga will take a break as she prepares to tour Japan in January and finishing the final leg of her tour in April.