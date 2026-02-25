OPINION – Hey, Corporations Pulling Out of Pride Events: You’re All Cowards

For years, multinational brands have treated Pride events like a shiny seasonal campaign. Rainbow logos and CEOs in branded tees talking about “inclusivity”, acting like they personally threw bricks at Stonewall or invented queer liberation between board meetings. They’ve happily soaked up the pink dollar, the glitter, the community belonging, the pride in our identities, and the cultural capital that comes from being seen on the right side of history — and giddily profited from it.

But the moment US President Donald Trump’s second term started swinging hard at diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, some of those companies suddenly found their spines had gone AWOL.

In Australia, we watched it happen in real time. Meta and Google did not renew their partnerships with Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras last year, amid broader rollbacks of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within their global operations.

Mardi Gras did make the clarification that all partners must align with its Ethical Charter — and that alignment of course does matter. But the broader context and the timing is very hard to ignore: US-based multinationals are quietly recalibrating their public commitments to LGBTQIA+ communities while an openly anti-DEI administration consolidates power in Washington.

American Express, which had been a principal partner of Mardi Gras, also withdrew early from its sponsorship arrangement. Mardi Gras did clarify that American Express had “fulfilled its contractual obligations, including its financial commitments”, but regardless, it left the festival without a Principal Partner in a time when other big multinational corporations weren’t exactly lining up to sponsor queer events. With all the pressures the organisation had faced in the last couple of years, this still must have placed extra, unnecessary stress on Mardi Gras ahead of our current festival.

Pride sponsorship is not decorative fluff. For many events, these sponsorships pay for security, staging, accessibility infrastructure, artists, community programming, and the hundreds of behind-the-scenes workers who keep events safe for hundreds of thousands of people. When corporations pull their funding, they are not just declining a branding opportunity. They are making Pride shakier and more precarious at a time when queer communities are already under sustained attack.

And this is not just a local story.

Across the US, major Pride events have reported significant shortfalls as companies scale back sponsorshps and support. San Francisco Pride has seen longtime corporate backers withdraw, with organisers situating those exits within a broader climate of rights rollbacks. Pride Toronto has reported losing major sponsors, including global tech and retail brands. Pride in London has described a pronounced drop-off in American corporate participation, as did LGBTQIA+ event organisers from Greece, Bulgaria, Estonia, Denmark and more.

It’s a pattern. And the reason behind this pattern is pretty goddamn easy to spot.

You simply have to look at the policy climate driving the panic in the US. Since returning to the White House, Trump has issued executive actions targeting DEI programs within the federal government and pressuring similar initiatives in the private sector. These directives have included orders around terminating what the administration describes as “illegal” diversity preferences and instructing agencies to scrutinise and potentially move against DEI efforts.

Civil rights groups have tracked these executive orders as part of a broader attempt to 86 inclusion initiatives across education, government and corporate spaces. In higher education, the administration has moved to cancel grants and threaten federal funding for institutions that are sticking ot DEI-focused programs – Trump’s anti-DEI obsession has even affected Aussie universities.

Whether every element withstands legal challenge is almost beside the point — the orange tyrant’s message has landed. Corporate America heard it loud and clear: diversity could now attract political heat — meaning financial losses.

So what do risk-averse, shareholder-obsessed multinationals do when they sense heat? They protect their bottom line. They quietly distance themselves from anything that might invite scrutiny from a hostile administration.

Instead of standing firm, these multi-billion dollar corporations didn’t just flinch — they fuckin’ legged it.

This is where my rage sets in, personally – I never particularly loved the corporate-heavy Pride events of today, I don’t vibe with our capitalism-obsessed society, and I didn’t think of corporations as our friends.

But what makes me angry is these companies didn’t stumble into Pride accidentally, they ACTIVELY courted us. They ran ads about queer joy. They built entire campaigns around trans inclusion. They told LGBTQIA+ staff and customers that diversity was not just business but a core value. And while I didn’t particularly buy into it, many did, and it seemed to move the needle in a capitalist society.

But apparently, that value – and the value of our rights, healthcare and existence – comes with a political expiry date.

If your commitment to equality collapses the second a tyrannical administration starts throwing its weight around a bit, then it wasn’t a commitment. It was solely marketing, and I wish that just one of these corporations who made money off of us would just fucking admit it.

There is something especially galling about watching corporations prioritise the whims of a US president who has made hostility to DEI central to his agenda over the safety of marginalised communities worldwide. It sends a very clear message: regulatory comfort and market access matter more than the people whose identities you monetised.

And spare us the corporate spin about “reviewing commitments” or “changing global priorities” – the timing speaks for itself. Queer and trans communities are being used as ideological punching bags, and suddenly that rainbow filter on your social media logo feels a little too risky, I guess! If I rolled my eyes any harder, I would sever my own optic nerves.

If Pride was just a fun glittery party for you, retreat is still a fucked up move, but it makes sense for you. But Pride isn’t just a party — it was born from protest by heroes who refused to accept silence, shame or state-sanctioned violence. It has always been, and will always be, political, because our existence has always been political.

Don’t get me wrong, I get that corporations don’t have to sponsor us. But if you’ve used our pride to build your brand and make money for years, you don’t get to quietly bail when things get uncomfortable. (Not quietly, at least – you deserve to be called the fuck out, imo.)

If you do, you were never allies at all – you’re just fucking cowards who value the almighty dollar over the real human lives you claimed to deeply value and care about.

Just say you’re wetting your pants because of a tyrant, and be done with it.

But I hope you realise the LGBTQIA+ community has long, long memories.