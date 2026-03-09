Mardi Gras Raised $440k Through New Fundraising Initiatives In 2026

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has raised a historic $440,000 this festival season, the organisation ascribing this significant jump to “a powerful show of community belief in the future of the organisation”.

“Mardi Gras belongs to community,” CEO of Mardi Gras Jesse Matheson announced in a statement this morning. “As a charity, every program we deliver – from Parade night to regional outreach – is only possible because people choose to stand behind us.

“This year, our community and partners have done exactly that. We are deeply grateful. Your generosity is helping us recover from the impacts of recent years and build a stronger future – one where Mardi Gras can continue creating spaces where LGBTQIA+SB people feel seen, safe and connected.”

In support of this purported shift toward community, Mardi Gras credits $93,000 of its recent proceeds to its recent inaugural Mardi Gala Ball. While an event conducted in partnership with corporate sponsor Coles, the ball’s revenue structure relied heavily on ticket sales, auction prizes, and donations. The organisation also reported $320,000 in corporate contributions.

Co-chairs Kathy Pavlich and Mits Delisle said that new fundraising initiatives were part of Mardi Gras’ strategy to diversify revenue ahead of the 50th anniversary.

“As we approach our 50th anniversary in 2028, we are focused on ensuring the organisation behind the Festival is as strong as the communities it represents, said Pavlich and Delisle in a joint statement. “Diversifying revenue and strengthening financial resilience is essential to that responsibility.

“This result allows us to invest confidently in governance, people and year-round programs so Mardi Gras can continue to lead, advocate and celebrate for the next fifty years – and beyond.”

New fundraising initiatives launched after years of financial losses

This victory follows years of significant losses, and most recently, the cancellation of the official 2026 after party, which, despite its hefty ticket price, has failed to turn a profit since 2020.

Like all registered charities, Mardi Gras necessarily relies on event revenue, partnerships, grants, and community support to fund its year-round objectives and deliver its iconic parade.

However, the recent loss of major corporate sponsors, including American Express, Google, and Meta, has revealed what some have called a troubling dependence on fairweather friends.

It is within this period of financial distress, dubbed by Matheson — in a January statement regarding the cancellation of the 2026 post-Parade Party – as an “existential threat” to the organisation, that Mardi Gras is reaping the rewards of what appears to be a major shift in its wider strategy.