Pride In Protest Float Removed From Mardi Gras Parade
Organisers of the Pride In Protest Mardi Gras float “Celebration Without Compromise” have shared the news that their float has been removed from the 2026 parade — which is tonight.
In response they will be holding a snap rally at Sydney City Hall at 3:30pm.
Organisers of the Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras officially removed the float from Pride In Protest (PiP) as of 9pm Friday evening.
Jesse Matheson CEO of SGLMG advised the group via email following correspondence sent to the float organisers at 11am on Friday morning.
In emails sighted by Star Observer, organisers of PiP were sent a formal warning “regarding compliance with the 2026 Parade Entrant Terms & Conditions,” with a request of response by 5pm Friday February 27.
The warning pertained to social media posts made by Pride In Protest regarding LGBTQIA+ Jewish group Dayenu.
In posts made on February 19 and 21, Pride in Protest made two posts on social media relating to claims that Dayenu was pulling out of the parade. Daneyu announced they were marching again just a few days after their initial statement.
“These posts include statements characterising Dayenu as “pro-genocide” and alleging that Dayenu “support genocide” the official correspondence reads.
“In 2024, Dayenu publicly opposed the SGLMG Board’s open letter calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza,” Pride In Protest said in a statement issued on Saturday morning.
“At the time, LGBTQIA+ Jews of Tzedek Collective denounced Dayenu’s “anti-Palestinian” statement and called them out for “holding onto Zionist ideologies and the perpetration of genocide”. Following this, Dayenu paid for then-director of SGLMG Louis Hudson to visit Israel.”
Instructions from Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras stated that in order to remain in the parade, PiP must “Delete or retract the social media posts” and “Provide written confirmation that you have read, understood and will comply with the T&Cs, including (without limitation) Section 9 (Code of Conduct), at all relevant times, in the lead-up to and during the Parade.” Organisers were also reminded that they must “confirm in writing the steps that you will take to ensure compliance by all of its Participants.”
The correspondence concluded that failure to comply with the instructions “may result in denial of permission to participate in the 2026 Parade, immediate removal from the Parade and/or exclusion from future Parades.”
At 9:13pm Matheson advised organisers via email that due to a lack of written response, they decision to cease their involvement had been actioned, stating “as no response was received within the required timeframe, the Pride in Protest entry has regrettably been removed from the Parade.”
“The Mardi Gras CEO’s threat to remove Pride in Protest was issued at 11am on the day before the parade, giving just six hours until close of business to respond,” Pride In Protest said in a statement.
“It was based on allegations Pride in Protest had breached parade terms and conditions for a social media post critiquing the “pro-genocide” stance of another parade participant.”
“This is a disgusting and unprecedented overreach by the SGLMG leadership who are destroying the organisation with their vendettas” said Evan Gray (they/them) of Pride In Protest. “Ordering groups to remove social media posts criticising support for the genocide, regardless of the truth, is a way of equating Jewishness with genocide. It is Zionism.”
Dr Amanda Cohn, Member of the NSW Legislative Council, also denounced the actions of Mardi Gras stating, “It’s an extraordinary act of censorship to exclude Pride in Protest from the Sydney Mardi Gras parade, especially when the organisers are happy to include the Liberal Party who have called for the parade’s funding to be reviewed and continue to vote against LGBTQIA+ rights in Parliament.”
