It all starts with a “vrrooOOOMMMM”. A chorus of over a hundred motorcycle engines call the city of Sydney to attention. Eager, glitter-faced crowds peer over barricades, waiting in gleefully queer anticipation.

When the first motorcycle roars down the street, the crowd erupts. That motorcycle is followed by a legion of thunder; the Dykes on Bikes are clad in leather, pride, and more “riz” than ever. If you’re tearing up already, just wait until you see the Rainbow Families float.

It is the event that needs no introduction (though we couldn’t help ourselves), the beating heart of Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras: the official Parade. On 28 February, Oxford Street and Flinders Street will be closed to traffic from Hyde Park to Moore Park. This, all to make room for the Dykes on Bikes, over 200 unique floats, and 12,000 galvanised marchers.

An electrifying convergence of queer celebration, creative expression and activism, expect a little dose of both party and protest. It’s also a chance to join a family of over 200,000 spectators and share in a feeling of belonging and connectedness with LGBTQIA+ community and our allies.

On its 48th anniversary, we are reminded that this historic event is not just a party, but a chance to honour the very first Parade participants: the 78ers. On the evening of 24 June, 1978, these brave individuals took to Oxford Street in protest to champion LGBTQIA+ rights at a time when homosexuality was still criminalised in NSW. Their peaceful display of visibility was met with violence, and 53 participants were arrested.

What a privilege it is to walk the street that they once did in celebration, not fear, thanks to the ceaseless struggle of the elders that came before us.

Road closures are expected to start at 6pm, with the Parade kicking off at 7:10, according to a sneak peek we got from our mates at Mardi Gras. But be mindful, these times are subject to delays on the day.

While both premium and accessible viewing areas are available for booking, expect to see plenty of folks raising Pride flags from the balconies of overhead buildings, and the bulk to be attending the old-fashioned way, lining the streets and standing on milk crates. If the latter option is your plan, make sure to get in early.

Happy Mardi Gras!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Mardi Gras (@sydneymardigras)

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade 2026

28 February 2026, 7pm

Oxford & Flinders Street, Sydney