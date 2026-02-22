Shia LaBeouf Accused Of Using Homophobic Slurs During Mardi Gras Arrest

Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf is facing court in the United States next month after a Mardi Gras confrontation in New Orleans that included allegations of homophobic abuse and assault against two men.

Police charged the 39 year old with two counts of simple battery following the late night incident outside a Royal Street bar.

Shia LaBeouf accused of using homophobic slurs

According to police documents and witness accounts, officers were called to reports of a man “causing a disturbance and becoming increasingly aggressive” during recent Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

Authorities allege the Transformers star attempted to punch a venue manager before two patrons intervened.

One of those patrons, performer Jeffrey Damnit, told Fox 8 the situation escalated quickly after LaBeouf approached the bar “acting erratically”.

Damnit said the actor became physical during the confrontation, explaining: “He kept rushing towards everybody. At one point he rushes up and hits me on the body, knocks me back a little.”

Video reviewed by reporters reportedly captured LaBeouf shouting “a f**** f*****”** at Damnit while seated in the back of a car with officials present.

Damnit later told journalists the actor had “tried to beat him up” while “screaming: ‘You’re a f**** f*****’.”**

Another alleged victim, Nathan Thomas Reed, told reporters LaBeouf had been “calling people f***”.**

Footage from the scene also appears to show the actor insisting to first responders that he “didn’t touch nobody”.

Police documents further allege LaBeouf blamed the incident on others, reportedly stating: “These f**** put me in jail – I’m a Catholic.”**

Calls for hate crime investigation

Damnit has publicly urged prosecutors to examine whether the case meets the threshold for hate crime charges. “I mean, it’s a hate crime right? You’re beating people up because somewhere in your mind their sexuality goes against what you think should get to live,” he said.

Police have declined to address the hate speech allegations directly, stating: “This remains an ongoing investigation that has to be adjudicated in court. Should additional information become available for release, we will provide an update accordingly.”

LaBeouf was released after signing an agreement to attend future hearings and was later seen back in the Mardi Gras crowds telling a reporter that “Mardi Gras is amazing.”

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 19.

The arrest comes during a turbulent period for the former child star, who recently relocated to New Orleans following his separation from actor Mia Goth.

LaBeouf, a BAFTA winner known for Even Stevens, Honey Boy and Fury, has previously spoken publicly about struggles with trauma, addiction and legal issues.