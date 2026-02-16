Mardi Gras Spotlights The Power & Joy of Australia’s Trans Community

The ‘Hot Trans Mardi Gras’ program is promising to fire up Mardi Gras like never before. Just a few years old, the program has been significantly broadened in 2026 in order to spotlight the joy and boundless power of the transgender and gender diverse community, despite living in a political landscape that tries to take these things away.

With a jam-packed schedule spanning markets, performances, balls, cabaret, drag, and much more across greater Sydney, this year promises to have something for absolutely everyone.

Key highlights include the signature event of Sissy Ball will be held for the first time in Sydney’s Inner West, in a push to make the event more accessible to local queer communities and young creatives.

Black Cherry, on February 14 moves to platform BIPOC trans talent, with an incredible fusion of performance art, live music, and a party championed by local trans DJs and artists. It promises to be a night like no other, with the powerful themes of redemption, transformation, and rebirth. encouraging every transgender individual to be their most truly free self.

Other notable events include the Queens of Colour performance series from February 13 to March 1, Sock Draw Heroes & Friends Laneway Market on 21 February, Drag for Good on 27 February, and Summer Spandex on March 14.

This year, Mardi Gras also introduced the new initiative to waive application fees transgender and gender diverse producers leading events for their communities. This was done to celebrate the community and ensure trans folks were placed centre stage during our Pride season.

“Hot Trans Mardi Gras reflects the depth, diversity, and resilience of trans communities, and our unwavering commitment to standing with them — loudly, publicly, and without compromise”, said CEO Jesse Matheson.

While anti-trans legislation and movements are surging globally, research actually says that Australians express strong support for trans and gender-diverse individuals. A recent Monash University study reported 91% of Australians agree that trans people should have the freedom to live their lives in the way that makes them happy.

The shift this year to increase trans events at Mardi Gras is a reflection of that; a way to spotlight trans artists and individuals and cut through the hate.

So, make sure you have the hottest trans summer ever: come hit the dance floor, attend the balls, explore new exhibitions, stroll the markets, and support the incredible work of our phenomenal trans and gender-diverse communities.