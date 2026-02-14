Mardi Gras 2026 Officially Begins As Progress Pride Flag Raised At Sydney Town Hall

Mardi Gras season is officially underway after the official raising of the Progress Pride Flag overnight.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore AO was joined by Independent MP Alex Greenwich and representatives of the community for the official joyous ceremony.

Now the flag is officially flying above Sydney Town Hall ahead of this month’s celebrations.

Mardi Gras season has officially begun

The 48th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras celebrations have begun with Lord Mayor Clover Moore recognising the importance of the flag flying above Sydney Town Hall, which takes place every year to mark the beginning of the twenty days of celebrations across the city.

“For the last 16 years, we have raised a flag above Sydney Town Hall as a symbol of our support,” the Lord Mayor said.

“The Progress Pride flag joins the City’s Progress Pride walkway at Prince Alfred Park, flag and crossings at Taylor Square and banners along Oxford Street that celebrate pride in the city all year round” she continued.

“Raising the flag signals our commitment to celebrating diversity and standing alongside the LGBTIQA+ communities – not just during Mardi Gras, but every day.”

“Mardi Gras is a time for joy and expression, and also a reminder of the importance of visibility, respect and inclusion” she reminded everyone as she reflected on the number of people that make up our community in Sydney.

“We have more LGBTQIA+ people in the City of Sydney than any other council in Australia and I am proud of our ongoing support and celebration of the festival. I wish everyone a safe and happy Mardi Gras.”

While this year’s theme is ECSTATICA, the city of Sydney has launched a collaboration for their float titled, “Trans pride. Our pride”, recognising the importance of trans visibility in the current climate, both locally and internationally at present.

This float will be led by trans artist Jamaica Moana, who will be dressed in a gown reflective of power, transformation and new beginnings, created by Sydney fashion duo Katie-Louise and Lilian Nicol-Ford from the labelNicol + Ford.

“Our inspiration for the gown was the butterfly, a symbol that deeply resonates with the trans community through its powerful journey of metamorphosis,” Lilian Nicol-Ford said in a statement.

“The piece took more than 200 hours to create, crafted from layers of silk chiffon and hand embellished with thousands of rhinestones. It honours trans communities not only through its symbolism, but through its celebration of self-directed evolution and the beauty of becoming.”

The City of Sydney revealed some of the grand plans for the float, which will include a sea of 75 participants who will turn their radiant outfits into a glimmering symbol of strength and unity. As their white, pink and blue outfits combine along the parade route, they will reveal one large-scale transgender flag for all to see, whilst they perform to a range of songs including trans artists Jamaica Moana, Sophie and Baby Weight as well as classics such as Dee-Lite’s Groove is in The Heart, Praise You by Fatboy Slim and more.

“Our trans pride theme this year is a celebration of diverse communities and transformation,” Lord Mayor Clover Moore affirmed. “This will be an LGBTIQA+ showcase that aims to highlight values of hope, resilience, trans rights and acceptance.”

Despite the cancellation of one key event, the official Mardi Gras after-party, the 2026 Ecstatica theme will see a host of different events taking place across Sydney during pride month to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, which will of course culminate in the official parade at the end of the month. These events will include the Inaugural Mardi Gala Ball, Paradiso Pool Parties, Fair Day at Victoria Park, Laugh Out Proud and the Sissy Ball.

You can read the official Sydney Pride Guide from the Star Observer online here.