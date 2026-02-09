Imagine this: you close your eyes as your tongue curls around a decadent dessert, prepared by a Masterchef. Actually, since you are seated in a lavish, heritage-listed hall directly above Sydney Harbour, maybe keep your eyes open: we wouldn’t want that stunning view of the Opera House to go to waste.

Glance past the towering timber beams and trusses that give this once-wharf (and now dining hall) its character, and you can observe the entire harbour through floor to ceiling windows.

And you are not alone. Beside you, glamorous LGBTQ+ allies, friends, and colleagues are laughing and clinking glasses, clearly also enjoying Mardi Gras’ inaugural Mardi Gala Ball. If you’d like to make this little wistful dream a reality, mark your calendar. On the 24th of February at 6:30pm, Pier 2/3 of the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct will transform into a stylish fundraiser celebrating pride and friendship.

Alongside joyous conversation and a chance to dress up, expect a flavourful feast designed by Masterchef Courtney Roulston, in partnership with Coles Group.

Of course, attending this culinary toast to diversity is not just a matter of taste. It’s also your chance to support Mardi Gras as we approach its 50th anniversary in 2028. There’s even a live auction.

While individual tickets are available, corporate table bookings are highly encouraged. A table at the Mardi Gala is not only the most fun and stylish “team bonding” exercise we can imagine, but it’s also an opportunity for your organisation to proudly champion its alignment with Mardi Gras’ values of diversity and inclusivity.

The venue is intimate and tickets are limited, so if you’d like to make a statement of goodwill and community solidarity to support Mardi Gras in all its glory, we recommend booking your table ASAP.

24 February, 6:30pm

Pier 2/3, Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, Sydney