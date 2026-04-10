Mother Of Jesse Baird Appears In Powerful Music Tribute to Jesse And Luke

Greg Gould has released the powerful film clip for his song No More, featuring the mother of Jesse Baird.

Helen Baird appears in the video that also features vocals from Australian Idol winner Kate DeAraugo, Adam Noviello and Drag Race Down Under star Kween Kong.

The touching song was created by Gould in response to the tragic deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in 2024.

No More: A Tribute To Jesse and Luke

It’s been two years since the LGBTQIA+ community was rocked by the deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

While friends and family continue to wait for answers Greg Gould has helped channel the energy many have felt over situation through his music.

Gould collaborated with Adam Noviello & Jack Hollander to write the powerful tribute to Jesse and Luke before involving Helen Baird to partake in the film clip for the song, which features real life victims of domestic violence.

“Working with Helen Baird on the No More video was something I’ll never forget. It was deeply personal – I felt her heart, and I felt her pain” Gould told The Star Observer.

“As Jesse Bard’s mum, she carries a story no parent should ever have to tell, and the strength she brought to set was incredibly moving. Everything she brought to the video came from a place of love for Jesse, and from her immense loss. She wanted to honour him, but it was also important to her to take a stand so that no other family has to live through the same immeasurable loss” he said.

When Greg reached out to Helen, he was unsure if she would want to participate with the case still dragging through court and causing more grief for the family.

“We first connected when a mutual friend shared the song with Helen. She reached out to thank me for writing it in Jesse’s honour, and to tell me how much it meant to her. I was really touched by that. When I asked her to be part of the video, I honestly wasn’t sure if she’d be up for it. I knew she wasn’t doing well, and I wanted to respect that. But she said yes – and what she gave was something incredibly real and powerful.”

Helen’s appearance in the video is indeed incredibly powerful, she is seen seen holding a photo of her son Jesse as she openly shares her grief in the clip.

“There was no performance – just truth. Just love. Just grief, and courage, all sitting side by side” Greg said.

“I’m so proud of her. When I sent her the final video, she told me she’d watched it about 100 times that day and cried every single time. Having Helen be part of this video grounded No More in something real and deeply human. It turned the message into more than a song – it became a moment of remembrance, and a true stand against violence.”

The launch of the video today also coincides with the launch of Gould’s latest album the Strings Attached (Deluxe) Album which dropped on April 10.

Strings Attached features No More and a range of other emotional and powerful tracks, with some huge names in entertainment from Australia and around the world collaborating on the album.

Those appearing on the album include Shoshana Bean, Morissette, Kate DeAraugo, Tania Doko, Kween Kong, Ada Vox, Australian Idol winner Royston Noell and Drag Race stars AJA and Willam.

You can watch the clip for No More on Youtube below and find Strings Attached (Deluxe) on all streaming platforms from today.