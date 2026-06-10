$250k Govt Funding Announced To Expand LGBTQIA+ Pregnancy Support In NSW

The NSW Government has announced $250,000 in funding for a new statewide antenatal education and pregnancy support program aimed specifically at LGBTQIA+ families.

The one-off funding package will allow Rainbow Families to expand its existing services over the next three years, delivering inclusive antenatal education classes and dedicated pregnancy support groups to LGBTQ+ people across NSW, including those living in regional and rural areas.

The initiative is designed to address longstanding gaps in pregnancy and parenting support for LGBTQ+ communities, with a focus on improving access to culturally appropriate care, reducing social isolation and strengthening community connections during pregnancy and early parenthood.

The program will offer both face-to-face and virtual antenatal education classes, alongside a fortnightly pregnancy support group that will be open to up to 20 participants per session. All sessions will be facilitated by qualified professionals and tailored specifically to the experiences of LGBTQ+ families.

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said dedicated support services could help ensure LGBTQ+ parents feel comfortable accessing pregnancy education and support.

“Traditional antenatal classes and support groups may be intimidating for those in the LGBTQ+ community. By investing in a targeted LGBTQ+ program, we are expanding the education options for expectant and new parents across the state,” Park said.

“It’s great to see a charity like Rainbow Families bringing LGBTQ+ families together, to help address some of the challenges all parents face in an inclusive and appropriate way.”

Member for Summer Hill Jo Haylen said the program would help address barriers many LGBTQ+ people still encounter when navigating pregnancy and parenting services.

“Reducing barriers to pregnancy education and support is essential to ensuring LGBTQ+ families feel respected, supported and included in our health system,” Haylen said.

“Through this program, LGBTQ+ families will have a welcoming, inclusive environment that connects them with the care and support they need.”

Rainbow Families CEO Ashley Scott welcomed the funding, describing it as a significant step forward for LGBTQ+ parents and parents-to-be.

“This program reflects what LGBTQ+ families across NSW have needed for a long time – a genuinely welcoming space to learn, connect and build the peer support networks that are so vital to their health and wellbeing during pregnancy and early parenthood,” Scott said.

“This investment in inclusive antenatal education that truly reflects the lives of LGBTQ+ families is welcomed by the Rainbow Families community. These classes will ensure expectant parents can learn about pregnancy and birth in an environment where they feel seen, respected and supported, with facilitators and peers who understand their journey.”

Scott said the funding would also allow Rainbow Families to establish a dedicated pregnancy support group for the first time.

“For the first time in NSW, Rainbow Families will be able to offer a dedicated pregnancy support group for our community. Meeting fortnightly, this will give LGBTQ+ families a consistent, welcoming space to share experiences, seek guidance and build the connections that carry them through one of life’s most significant transitions.”

The program forms part of the NSW Government’s broader commitments under the NSW LGBTIQ+ Strategy 2022-2027 and is intended to improve access to inclusive antenatal education and pregnancy mental health support for LGBTQ+ families throughout the state.